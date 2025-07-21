  • home icon
  NHL rumors: Former Maple Leafs forward linked to Oilers to fill Corey Perry void despite reduced production due to age

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jul 21, 2025 10:38 GMT
As the Edmonton Oilers look to bolster their roster for the upcoming season, veteran forward Max Pacioretty has emerged as a potential free-agent target to fill the void left by Corey Perry.

According to the latest rumors, the Oilers could consider the 36-year-old former Maple Leafs winger for his physicality and scoring ability, despite a recent dip in production due to age and injury history.

Pacioretty is currently an unrestricted free agent who spent the last season with the Maple Leafs. He played 37 regular-season games, scoring five goals and eight assists. In the playoffs, he accumulated two goals and four assists in six postseason games, including a series-clinching goal against the Ottawa Senators.

While Pacioretty's $873,770 salary with the Leafs last season makes him a cost-effective option, his signing with the Oilers is considered unlikely. He has also been linked to the Detroit Red Wings, and there was initial speculation about a return to Toronto, though that possibility has faded.

Max Pacioretty was drafted 22nd overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2007 NHL draft. He has accumulated 681 points through 335 goals and 346 assists in 939 career games.

Analyst provides latest on Jake Walman's situation with the Oilers

Jake Walman is in the final year of a three-year, $10.2 million contract. His contract is set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season, making him an unrestricted free agent next year.

NHL analyst Tyler Yaremchuk recently suggested on the Oilers Nation podcast that Walman could secure an eight-year extension with the Oilers. This is notable as the current CBA allows eight-year deals only until the end of the 2025-26 season.

"When he signs that next contract, giving Jake Walman the security of how's an eight-year deal sound?" Yaremchuk said. "It's the last contract you're likely ever going to sign in the league, but it is your — and I know he's making good money right now, 3.4 million."
Since joining the Oilers, Walman has been a significant addition to the blue line. In 15 regular-season games with the Oilers, he recorded one goal and seven assists, averaging over 20 minutes of ice time per game.

In the playoffs, Walman notched two goals and eight assists in 23 games, with a plus-11 rating, 38 hits, and 59 blocked shots.

