NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Capitals in the mix to land Nikolaj Ehlers soon, claims insider

NHL teams are still waiting on Nikolaj Ehlers’ decision, one of the top free agents available. On Thursday, insider David Pagnotta said Ehlers is expected to choose his new team today (Thursday). He also said the team plans to make an announcement once the deal is done.

"Sounds like today is the day. I'm told Nikolaj Ehlers is expected to make his decision today, and his new team plans on making the announcement. Stay tuned, I guess," Ehlers tweeted.

The Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals, and Utah Mammoth are believed to be in the mix, but other teams have also shown interest.

"Carolina, Washington and Utah are believed to be 3 teams in the mix as of this morning. Others have poked around. Could it be one of those 3, or a mystery club? We shall see," Pagnotta wrote in his follow-up tweet.

Ehlers was expected to decide on Wednesday, but no announcement came. Teams that miss out on him may look for other top-six forwards.

Carolina Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky confirmed they have spoken to Ehlers’ agent. The Hurricanes have over $18 million in cap space and very much in the mix for Ehlers' signature.

“We’ve had talks with his agent," Tulsky said, via NHL.com. “He’s taking his time to field offers. He’s obviously a very popular person right now, and we’re waiting to see where that goes.”

Ehlers had 24 goals and 53 points in 69 games last season with Winnipeg. He also had five goals in eight playoff games. He just finished a seven-year contract worth $42 million. The Jets may be moving on, as they signed Gustav Nyquist this week.

Ehlers was drafted ninth overall in 2014, and he has played 674 games and scored 225 goals in his NHL career. He is still only 29 and could help many teams.

Elliotte Friedman highlights Sharks and Kings' interest in Nikolaj Ehlers

It's day three for Nikolaj Ehlers in the free agency, who has played 10 seasons with the Jets. Previously, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman talked about the teams interested in Ehlers while speaking on "Oilers Now" with Bob Stauffer.

Friedman said the Carolina Hurricanes are serious but also mentioned the San Jose Sharks and the LA Kings as potential landing spots.

"You’ve got teams like San Jose who need to hit the cap floor," Friedman said about Ehlers." So, Ehlers could have multiple types of suitors. ... I’ve also heard L.A. has a few irons in the fire."

Friedman had explained that many teams are involved, but each has its own goals, making Nikolaj Ehlers' situation more open and hard to predict.

