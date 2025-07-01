NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Washington Capitals in the mix to land $42,000,000 Jets star in free-agency, floats insider

Free agent winger Nikolaj Ehlers could be on his way to the Carolina Hurricanes or Washington Capitals, insider Frank Seravalli muses.

During an appearance published by B/R Open Ice on July 1, Seravalli described Nikolaj Ehlers’ wish list as follows:

“I can tell you a couple of things on Nikolaj Ehlers. One is that he wants to be somewhere warm. So, probably not going back to Winnipeg, even though the Jets made some significant pleas to keep him.”

Seravalli named the second item on Ehlers’ mind: Getting out of the intensity that is playing a “white-hot” market like Winnipeg.

He stated:

“And two, he’s played in a white-hot market for so long that’s so intense that I think part of his process, in terms of also getting to somewhere warm, is maybe a market that doesn’t have as much intensity to it.”

Seravalli then named the two teams he believes Ehlers, who is coming off a seven-year, $42 million contract, would be most interested in joining:

“The team that everyone kept talking about was the Carolina Hurricanes. I would add the Washington Capitals.”

The rationale for the Capitals’ pursuit of Nikolaj Ehlers is the team’s desire to take a big swing during free agency. However, Seravalli could not pinpoint the precise nature of what the Capitals may be up to this summer.

Landing Nikolaj Ehlers won’t come cheap for Hurricanes or Capitals

The Canes are believed to be in hot pursuit of Ehlers this summer - Source: Imagn

Teams interested in landing Nikolaj Ehlers will find that it won’t come cheap this summer. According to The Athletic’s Free Agent Board, Ehlers is projected to land a six-year deal worth $8.1 million AAV.

That’s a solid pay bump from his previous contract with the Winnipeg Jets, which was worth $6 million AAV.

However, speculation around the league suggests that some teams, like the Hurricanes, would be willing to offer as much as $10 million AAV for Ehlers. The Hurricanes, in particular, took a big swing on Mikko Rantanen this past season. But after moving him to Dallas, the club has been reportedly looking to add another top-line winger.

That’s why indications suggest that Ehlers could be the man on their radar. The Hurricanes were also interested in Mitch Marner, but Marner declined to join Carolina at the trade deadline this past season.

Lastly, the talk is that a signing by Ehlers won’t come right away. It’s likely some days will transpire before Ehlers makes his decision. In the meantime, speculation is running rampant regarding the 29-year-old’s potential destination this summer.

