The future of Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi with the Toronto Maple Leafs is uncertain, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Despite recent strong performances from the pair, Dreger believes contract extensions are not a guarantee. Bertuzzi and Domi signed one-year deals with Toronto last offseason but struggled to produce early on.

Lately, their play has improved tremendously, highlighted by a combined 10-point night alongside Auston Matthews in a 7-3 win against Washington.

Dreger cautions against assuming new deals. He notes that their agents will want to test the open market rather than leave money on the table. With Bertuzzi and Domi entering the prime of their careers, the upcoming free agency gives them leverage to cash in the long term.

"Chances are you're not getting to a place where you're actually negotiating," Dreger said. "If Tyler Bertuzzi, or even Max Domi in this case, [is] willing to just push away from an open market?"

While the Leafs will likely have preliminary extension talks, Dreger believes it would take strong finishes to the regular season and playoffs for the pair to gain enough confidence in their fit to forego unrestricted free agency.

"But if you're Tyler Bertuzzi or Max Domi, are you leaving millions on the table to extend with the Maple Leafs because the fit is good? Maybe you would have a couple of years ago," Dreger added.

"If they're gonna make the money then they've got to have a good finish to this season."

Dreger admits the fit in Toronto appears good right now. But Bertuzzi and Domi may want to bet on boosting their value further before committing.

Dreger on the Maple Leafs, choosing either Tyler Bertuzzi or Max Domi

The Maple Leafs have limited cap space to re-sign Bertuzzi and Domi. Dreger notes that upcoming raises for Nylander and Matthews eat up the cap increase. Also, GM Brad Treliving's priority is revamping the defense.

With only $20.5 million available and many free agents, Toronto can't keep them both.

Bertuzzi brings grit as a net-front presence, whereas Domi brings his playmaking skills to the center and wing.

Treliving has to make a tough decision on who better fits the team's needs and budget.