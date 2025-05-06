NHL rumors: Insider claims Canucks President and top head coach candidate may put previously "frosty relationship" aside

The Vancouver Canucks announced last week that head coach Rick Tocchet will not return next season. Tocchet, who earned the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's best coach last season, led the Canucks to a 38-10-14 record this year.

Ad

However, the team missed the playoffs by six points after a challenging season. In a discussion on Sportsnet 650, NHL insider Frank Seravalli noted that, given the team's transitional phase, the Canucks might opt for a less experienced coach rather than a high-profile veteran.

(from 0:25 onwards)

"If you're in a period of transition anyway, why not see if you can do something a little different and find the next good coach, as opposed to paying a premium for a guy that's been there and done that in four or five, six different organizations."

Ad

Trending

He explained that Vancouver was willing to invest heavily in Tocchet, but with that plan falling short, the organization could pivot to a fresh start. Seravalli highlighted the mutual respect between Canucks president Jim Rutherford and Laviolette's swift departure after securing the Canucks' first Stanley Cup.

"Now we know the respect that Peter Laviolette and Jim Rutherford have for each other, I think at one point in time, that relationship might have been a little bit frosty, just based on how quickly Peter Laviolette was gone after delivering Jim Rutherford his first Stanley Cup. But I think that's water under the bridge now, and obviously deep respect that goes back two decades now." he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Peter Laviolette is among the coaches the Vancouver Canucks could bring on board. Laviolette was released by the NY Rangers after a disappointing season.

While Jim Rutherford and Peter Laviolette had a positive working relationship leading to a Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006, they also had a frosty period during that time.

Elliotte Friedman weighs in on Vancouver Canucks coaching options

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided insights on potential coaching candidates for the Vancouver Canucks. Friedman believes Adam Foote, previously an assistant coach under Tocchet, is a strong candidate for the head coaching position.

Ad

He also suggested that team captain Quinn Hughes might influence the decision.

"Foote has really helped Hughes improve as a player, given him good advice," Friedman said via Sportsnet. "They bounce things off each other very well. I wouldn’t be surprised if, in addition to the fact that I think he knows hockey really well, that would have Foote on Vancouver’s short list.

Ad

Foote was hired to the Canucks' staff in January 2023, when Tocchet became the team coach.

Also Read: Days after Rick Tocchet's exit, Vancouver Canucks assistant coach receives multiple offers for HC position: Reports

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama