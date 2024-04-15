NHL Rumors: Insider claims league’s executive committee has approved Coyotes’ Utah relocation

The Arizona Coyotes’ move to Salt Lake City has taken one step closer to becoming a reality.

According to Sportico, multiple sources have stated that the NHL’s executive committee has approved the move. The executive committee’s nod is a crucial step toward finalizing the Coyotes’ departure from the desert.

While the deal has not been officially completed, the approval is a significant milestone, signaling the deal could be finalized in the coming days.

The next step is for the Board of Governors to vote on the executive committee’s decision, clearing the way for a deal to be completed.

The Sporting News reported late last week that an official announcement could come as early as Apr. 17. The date marks the Coyotes' final home game of the season at Mullett Arena. Fans consider the matchup against the Edmonton Oilers as the team’s final game.

Amid the rumors, the club owner, Alex Meruelo, released a statement on Saturday saying:

"We are focused on a myriad of issues that are unresolved, and therefore we are unable to make any official public comments at this time. However, you have my commitment that I am going to speak on all of these issues and publicly address all of your concerns as promptly as possible."

Speculation about a completed deal has kicked into high gear following Coyotes’ general manager Bill Armstrong’s meeting with players to inform them of the move last Friday night.

Could the Coyotes return to the NHL?

The 'Yotes’ relocation does not mean the end of hockey in the desert. The Sporting News highlighted that part of Meruelo’s agreement with the NHL. As part of the club’s sale, Meruelo has the right to reactivate the team within the next five years.

If that’s the case, the reborn version of the Coyotes would have to be an expansion franchise. However, upon reactivating the team, Meruelo would have to repay the $1 billion earned in the Coyotes’ sale.

The hope for a Coyotes’ return depends on getting a new arena deal in place. In June, a land auction will take place that could secure a parcel in North Phoenix, which would be earmarked for a new building.

If so, Meruelo could secure a new NHL-caliber arena and financial support for a reincarnated Phoenix-based team.

Could this deal mean a 'Yotes’ return? While possible, there is nothing certain at this point. If hockey does return to Arizona, it would most likely be a 2.0 version of the club.

