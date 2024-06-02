NHL Rumors: Insider claims Rangers are searching for new goaltending coach

The New York Rangers are searching for a new goaltending coach. Per an insider source, longtime guru Benoit Allaire has decided to scale back his day-to-day duties with the team.

Allaire, who dedicated 20 years to the New York organization, will now shift into an advisory role while retaining his title as the director of goaltending. He chose to reduce his coaching duties.

Even in a reduced capacity, Allaire will remain heavily involved in mentoring and developing all goaltenders throughout the New York system. His invaluable expertise will continue shaping prospects and veterans alike.

Allaire's influence on New York throughout two decades is immense. He mentored great goalkeepers such as Henrik Lundqvist, Sean Burke and Cam Talbot.

According to ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes, the value of the Rangers has surged from $282 million in 2004 to exceeding $3 billion today. Allaire has played a key role in this growth by excelling in developing goaltenders.

"From 2004 -2024, New York Rangers went from a valuation of $282M to now over $3B - Goalie Coach Benoit Allaire has had a major impact in that growth over those 20 yrs. I’m told there’s a chance he may scale back (he’s earned that right), but I’d write a blank check to keep him!" Weekes wrote on X.

While Allaire's coaching shoes will be difficult to fill, New York will embark on finding the right candidate to take over daily coaching duties.

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin reflects on Benoit Allaire's coaching

The New York Rangers ended their season with a Game 6 loss to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference finals.

Star goalie Igor Shesterkin reflected on the immense impact of goaltending coach Benoit Allaire:

"He knows what he needs to say to a goalie. He jumps in your head and tries to figure out how he can help you," Shesterkin told the New York Post.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice lauded Shesterkin for his performance.

"I haven't seen a series by a goaltender like that since José Théodore in 2002, he won the Hart Trophy that year," Maurice remarked.

Shesterkin turned in another stellar playoff performance, finishing with a 2.34 goals-against average and .927 save percentage across 16 starts.