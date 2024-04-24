NHL Rumors: Insider claims William Nylander's mysterious absence is due to a head injury

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has missed the team's last two playoff games against the Boston Bruins, and his absence has been shrouded in mystery.

However, NHL expert Nick Alberga recently provided some insight into the matter, claiming Nylander is currently dealing with a head injury.

Alberga said:

“As I mentioned on Leafs Morning Take a few moments ago, it is believed that William Nylander is dealing with a head injury.”

After playing all 82 regular-season games, Nylander's unexplained absence in the first two games of the Maple Leafs-Bruins playoff series raised concern among fans.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe has been vague when discussing Nylander’s status, simply calling him a “possibility” for Game 3 after using the same word before Game 1.

“Obviously no update today, because not much happening for us here today except for getting ready to travel," Keefe said to TSN. "But he’s a possibility for us tomorrow, I guess, is all we would say.”

Neither Keefe nor the Leafs have provided details on the specific injury or a potential timeline for Nylander’s return. He did skate in Sunday’s optional practice and Monday’s morning skate, but did not take line rushes with the team.

Nylander tallied a career-best 98 points (40 goals, 58 assists) while playing all 82 games.

"He's one guy that we haven't experienced playing without and we certainly missed him," Keefe said of William Nylander's absence after the Game 1 loss.

William Nylander's apparent head injury remains in secrecy as the team heads to Toronto for Game 3 tied 1-1 with Boston. His potential return could make the Maple Leafs the favorite in the series.

William Nylander’s Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: Odds and prediction

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins are set to face off in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday night. The Leafs hold home-ice advantage and a slight edge in the odds, despite the series being tied 1-1.

Historically, the Maple Leafs have had mixed success against the Bruins in the postseason, with a record of 41-43-1 over 85 meetings. However, recent trends favor Toronto.

For the crucial Game 3, the Maple Leafs are the favorites, with odds of -113, while the Bruins are the underdogs, with odds of -107.

The Leafs will look to leverage their home crowd and potent offense, which generated 32.6 shots per game in the regular season compared to Boston's 29.2.

The Bruins cannot be counted out, though. They have pulled off upsets in six of 12 games as underdogs this year. With the series deadlocked, expect a hungry Boston team aiming to steal back home ice.

In the end, the oddsmakers give Toronto a 53.3% implied probability of winning based on its favorite status.