NHL Rumors: Insider floats blockbuster trade involving Flames' Rasmus Andersson & $31,000,000 Dallas Stars winger

The Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames could team up to pull off a blockbuster trade involving Rasmus Andersson, insider Frank Seravalli believes.

Ad

During an appearance on B/R Open Ice, Seravalli discussed the latest rumblings on the Flames defenseman. In particular, he mentioned how Calgary has been interested in the Stars’ Jason Robertson.

Robertson is entering the final year of his current four-year $31 million contract. He’ll be an RFA at the end of this season and is one year away from becoming a UFA.

As per Seravalli, this situation makes the Flames and Stars perfect trade partners. Seravalli had this to say about the potential blockbuster:

Ad

Trending

"On the Andersson front, I think everyone's curious, what happens with Robertson? Will they work out an extension here in short order? And if not, are they making a move? The Flames would love to get their hands somehow on Robertson, I think, in a deal that could involve Rasmus Andersson, which would be such a good fit.”

Ad

Servalli added his thoughts on how Dallas would be a great fit for Rasmus Andersson, while Calgary would be a great place for Robertson:

“I've talked about this for a while: the Dallas Stars. Has he (Rasmus Andersson) let the Flames know that Vegas could be a potential landing spot to be interested in? I think so. But my understanding is that that list is not exclusive by any means, and I think Dallas would make a ton of sense."

Ad

Check out Servalli’s comments from the 1:08 mark onwards:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rasmus Andersson linked to Detroit Red Wings

Andersson has been linked to the Detroit Red Wings - Source: Imagn

Rasmus Andersson’s name has been on the trade block for months now. He was rumored to be on the move leading up to last year’s trade deadline. However, the Flames chose to hold on to him as they were still in the mix for a playoff spot.

Ad

Ultimately, the Flames missed a playoff spot but hung in the race until the final days of the season.

That situation shifted the Andersson trade rumors to the summer. Andersson is entering the final year of his current contract. If the Flames feel that he won’t be re-signing with the team, then it makes sense to move him as soon as possible.

While the Vegas Golden Knights have been rumored to be Andersson’s preferred landing spot, a piece in The Hockey News links Andersson to the Detroit Red Wings. The article published on July 13 discusses how the Red Wings have the cap space and pieces to get a deal done.

Ad

Moreover, Red Wings’ GM Steve Yzerman has been vocal about his quest to improve the team’s blue line. Adding Rasmus Andersson would accomplish that feat. The piece added that, following the Wings’ acquisition of goaltender John Gibson, the Wings are close to becoming serious playoff contenders.

So, adding another right-shot defenseman to play behind Moritz Seider could be the missing piece in the Wings’ playoff puzzle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama