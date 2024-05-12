NHL Rumors: Insider hints Maple Leafs may part with either Tyler Bertuzzi or Max Domi

Recent NHL trade speculations have centered around the Toronto Maple Leafs potentially parting ways with either Tyler Bertuzzi or Max Domi, according to insider David Pagnotta from The Fourth Period.

Pagnotta's insights suggest that while Toronto's general manager Brad Treliving aims to retain both forwards, financial considerations might necessitate letting go of one.

"I think Treliving wants to keep Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi, but might just be able to hold on to one of them," Pagnotta said.

Bertuzzi and Domi expressed their desire to continue with the Maple Leafs following the team's first-round playoff exit. Despite initial struggles, both players redeemed themselves during the season, earning favor with the coaching staff and fans.

Here are Tyler Bertuzzi's stats for this regular season:

GP (Games Played): 80

G (Goals): 21

A (Assists): 22

PTS (Points): 43

+/- (Plus/Minus): +2

PIM (Penalties in Minutes): 53

Here are Max Domi's stats for this regular season:

GP (Games Played): 80

G (Goals): 9

A (Assists): 38

PTS (Points): 47

+/- (Plus/Minus): +10

PIM (Penalties in Minutes): 118

With $18.5 million in projected cap space (per Leafs Nation), the Maple Leafs could afford to keep both players. However, potential trades during the NHL Draft could alter this financial landscape. Negotiating long-term contracts with manageable cap hits could provide flexibility while securing key players.

Tyler Bertuzzi signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract, while Max Domi inked a one-year, $3 million deal with the Leafs in 2023. Both of their contracts will need to be renewed this summer.

At this point, the Maple Leafs don't have a cap issue because of the significant cap space created by 12 expiring contracts, freeing up over $24 million (per Editor In Leaf).

The NHL's salary cap increase by $4.125 million further adds to Toronto's financial maneuverability. Treliving is likely prioritizing these contract negotiations ahead of the free agency period on July 1, aiming to secure the team's core while navigating the evolving financial landscape of the league.

Elliotte Friedman on Toronto Maple Leafs head coach speculations

Todd McLellan, ex-Oilers head coach, is a hot commodity, with Elliotte Friedman suggesting a tight race for the Toronto Maple Leafs spot:

"I think the two lead candidates for this position are Craig Berube and Todd McLellan. I think Berube has had serious talks with New Jersey (Devils). I think Toronto would be the fifth team to have interviewed McLellan this cycle," Friedman said (via 32 Thoughts podcast)

McLellan's connections run deep, with Brendan Shanahan having played under him in Detroit. The Leafs' penchant for experience aligns with their pursuit of seasoned coaches.