NHL Rumors: Insider hints at potential Rasmus Andersson trade before deadline

The Calgary Flames are almost certain to trade top blueliner Rasmus Andersson at some point this season. The thought, according to insider Chris Johnston, reveals a tough situation facing the Alberta-based team this season.

During an appearance on the Chris Johnston Show aired on September 25, the notable insider hinted at the details surrounding a potential Rasmus Andersson trade. He stated:

“I don't think the Flames right now are of a mind to extend him, but they're not, and they haven't closed the door on the possibility, either. So it's one of these weird ones a little bit.”

Johnston, nevertheless, pointed out that there’s always a chance Andersson could stay in Calgary. He cited the situation between the Vancouver Canucks and Brock Boeser as an example. It seemed a foregone conclusion that Boeser would leave Vancouver, yet he returned on a long-term extension.

While a Boeser-type outcome is a possibility, Johnston isn’t betting on it. He’s money is on Andersson bolting Calgary. He added:

“I'd say, if you're setting the odds or the most likely scenario is that I do believe Rasmus Anderson will be traded before March 6, or at March 6 at the trade deadline.”

Check out Johnston's comments from the 32-minute mark onwards:

The next couple of months will be crucial for Andersson and the Flames. Johnston believes that if the Flames have a resurgent season and the veteran defenseman plays well, the team could hold on to him.

Potential destinations for Rasmus Andersson

The discussion of a trade involving Rasmus Andersson has been ongoing for the last few months. Numerous teams have been named as suitors for the 28-year-old. One of the most commonly named teams has been the Vegas Golden Knights.

But in a September 25 piece in The Hockey News, it was reported that the Golden Knights referred to such trade rumors as “fake information.”

Other teams, as reported by James Murphy of RG Media, include the Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Tampa Bay Lightning. These teams are supposedly very much interested in landing Rasmus Andersson at some point this season.

The Boston Bruins, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Detroit Red Wings have also been linked to Andersson, but there’s no real sense of where they currently stand. But it’s the Stars, who, as Murphy reported, will stop at nothing to land a high-end right-shot defenseman.

The Flames are doing their best to field phone calls inquiring about Andersson. A deal, however, does not seem likely at this point. But that could change sooner than expected, depending on how the season goes in Calgary.

