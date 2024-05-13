NHL Rumors: Insider offers insight on New Jersey Devils' pursuit of Craig Berube  

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman's latest remarks have signaled toward the New Jersey Devils' increased efforts to find a new head coach. They are apparently no longer strongly pursuing their quest for coaching talent like Craig Berube.

Friedman voiced his opinion on the continuing debate about Berube's possible transfer to the New Jersey Devils, saying:

"There was a time I thought that Berube was going to have an offer to coach the Devils. I'm not as certain about that now; it still may happen. But I'm not as certain." (via "32 Thoughts" podcast)

Friedman talked about the change of scenarios since Devils were strongly pursuing Berube. However, Travis Green signed a four-year contract with the Ottawa Senators. Since then, Toronto has fired Sheldon Keefe, so there are apparent distractions.

But still, Friedman believes the New Jersey Devils will possibly interview Berube one more time:

"As I've said, the Devils, I believe, were serious about Berube. They were serious about Woodcroft too. I am under the impression that Todd McLellan was going to get another interview with them."

Berube, who led the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup win in 2019, is now a sought-after name in coaching circles.

Friedman also mentioned Berube's connection with another well-known NHL team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and said:

"So Craig Berube was in Toronto on Saturday. From what I understand, he interviewed with the Maple Leafs."

This shows there is a lot of competition and options for Berube's possible coaching job.

New Jersey Devils are also considering Sheldon Keefe for the position

Another person who could be in the race is the former Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe. The New Jersey Devils got the go-ahead to talk to Keefe even though he was late to the coaching market.

"Hearing that the Devils have sought and received permission to speak with Sheldon Keefe," TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported earlier.

As the speculation about the New Jersey Devils' decision-making process grows, Friedman suggested that the organization might be considering different scenarios and coaching options.

Keefe was fired by Toronto last Thursday following its first-round playoff exit. He coached 349 regular-season games, achieving a 212-97-40 record. Under Keefe, the Maple Leafs had three consecutive 100-point seasons, with a team-record 115-point season in 2021-22.

You can wait for the Devils' coaching saga to reach its peak in the next few days.

With the coaching puzzle nearing completion, the Devils will have a busy offseason focused on making roster adjustments and strategic moves.