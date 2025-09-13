NHL Rumors: Insider outlines one key criterion for Carter Hart's next team; rules out much-anticipated Oilers, Flyers buzz

After goaltender Carter Hart was found not guilty in the 2018 Hockey Canada case, he can sign with an NHL team. The NHL evaluated the late July verdict on Hart and the other four players and their conduct, following which they made their decision on Friday. They allowed them to return to the NHL, but for now, they remain suspended until December 1.

Chris Johnston of The Athletic reported Friday that Hart may reach a deal by October 1, and he wants a team that offers starts and a chance to win.

"Per league sources, Hart is expected to reach terms on a contract by Oct. 1, though the contract can’t officially be registered with the NHL until Oct. 15," Johnston said. "His top priorities are finding a job with a clear chance to get a meaningful number of starts and playing for a team that can win. Hart is looking for a fresh start, which effectively rules out a return to Philadelphia."

That focus rules out a return to Philadelphia, his former team. It also makes a move to the Edmonton Oilers unlikely. Hart grew up near Edmonton, but Johnston noted the fit does not work for either side. He expects him to land with a U.S.-based team instead.

"He’s also almost certainly going to land with a U.S.-based team, per league sources," Johnston wrote.

The NHLPA supports his return, but the league remains careful. The NHL released its official statement this week:

"In relying on both our own investigation and the conclusions reached by Justice Carroccia in her opinion, and the players’ acquittal, the League has determined that the conduct at issue falls woefully short of the standards and values that the League and its Member Clubs expect and demand."

Earlier, Carter Hart skated in Edmonton

In August, Carter Hart has reportedly trained with other professionals this summer. Teammates said he looks sharp and ready to play again.

2 Mutts hockey podcast reported about Hart's return to the ice on X, and wrote:

"Speaking to a few NHL players over the last few days who have been on the ice with Carter Hart here in Edmonton this summer do say he looks great & he’s very focused on returning to the @NHL & Hart believes he is able to help a team out."

Hart's mechanics and focus looked good, and at least four NHL teams had reportedly shown serious interest.

Hart last played for the Flyers in the 2023–24 season. He appeared in 26 games before leaving the team in January 2024. He posted a 12-9-3 record, with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Those numbers placed him in the middle among NHL goalies.

