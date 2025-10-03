NHL Rumors: Insider predicts Jack Eichel to surpass Mitch Marner’s $96M deal; floats staggering figure for Golden Knights superstar

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke about Jack Eichel’s contract situation with the Vegas Golden Knights. Eichel is entering the last year of his eight-year, $80 million deal. Friedman said Vegas expected Eichel’s next deal to be bigger than Mitch Marner’s $96 million contract. Marner signed an eight-year deal worth $12 million per season before being traded to the Golden Knights.

Speaking on Friday's episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman explained Vegas sees Eichel as a number one center and a Stanley Cup winner.

"I heard that in the summer, when they signed Marner, they knew that Eichel was going to go past him (Marner)...," Friedman said. [38:55 onwards] "They recognized Eichel, the number one center, a Stanley Cup team, and a hugely valuable player for them, and that he was going to surpass Marner, and I think they were comfortable with that,"

Friedman mentioned that a few other teams suspected the Knights wanted Jack Eichel at around $13 million. They believed the Knights planned about $25 million for Eichel and Marner.

Friedman also noted the tax advantage in Vegas compared to Minnesota. Kirill Kaprizov signed an eight-year, $136 million deal with the Wild in a high-tax state. Because of no state income tax, Vegas may not need to match Kaprizov’s salary for Eichel.

Friedman said Eichel likely knows he will not reach 17, like Kaprizov.

"I think Eichel knows he's not going to get to 17, but where's the sweet spot? You know, one of the things that Vegas is a no-tax state, Minnesota is a high-tax state. I think that also plays in Vegas's favor." Friedman said.

This past season, Eichel recorded a career-high 94 points in 77 games, and he will expect a significant raise. So, being a no-tax state could help Vegas in negotiations.

"But my guess is that Vegas wanted to do this at 25 million, and I just don't know if that's gonna get it done," Friedman said.

Jack Eichel's comments on contract extension with Vegas

Jack Eichel is not worried about his contract as he enters the final season. In early September, he said his focus was on the season and being the best teammate he can be.

"For me, it's business as usual," Eichel said to the media, via NHL.com, "Things like that kind of take care of themselves when you're focused on the right things. I know that will sort itself out."

Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon has already mentioned that re-signing Eichel is a priority for the team. But since salaries have risen, AAV has become the key number to watch. But for now, both Jack Eichel and Vegas appear motivated to agree on a long-term extension.

