NHL Rumors: Insider provides latest on Sam Bennett’s contract negotiations with Panthers

The Florida Panthers and Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett could be reaching a deal soon.

Insider Elliotte Friedman reported on Friday that the Panthers and Bennett have ongoing contract negotiations with a deal somewhere in the $7.5 to $8 million AAV range. The deal is believed to be a long-term one.

Friedman’s appearance on SN 590 signaled that Sam Bennett is likely staying in Florida for the foreseeable future. While vague, a “long-term deal” could signal a contract upwards of six years.

If the AAV is closer to $7.5 million, that could mean the total value of the contract could be at least $45 million.

Rumors have suggested that interested clubs might offer as much as $10 million AAV for Sam Bennett. However, the Panthers have been vocal about their desire to keep Bennett in the fold.

The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta reported earlier this season that Bennett could command a $64 million contract over eight years. So, it seems that Friedman’s report could be in line with Pagnotta’s original assessment.

It’s worth pointing out that Panthers’ GM Bill Zito repeatedly stated that the team intends to keep the Panthers' top three free agents, Bennett, Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand, during on-ice celebrations following the Cats’ win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 last Tuesday.

Sam Bennett makes it clear he wants to stay in Florida

Bennett has not been shy about his desire to remain in Florida after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups - Source: Imagn

Reports of a deal between Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers began circulating earlier this week. Specifically, the reports stemmed from comments Bennett made during the club’s celebration at the 11 Miami nightclub.

Bennett’s agent confirmed that no deal had been reached yet. Insider Pierre LeBrun doubled down, stating that Bennett wants to stay but there’s an ongoing negotiation, per TSN.

Bennett took home the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after scoring 15 goals in 23 games. He’s racked up 40 goals and 78 points in 107 playoff contests.

Despite his playoff success, Sam Bennett’s regular-season numbers don’t quite compare. In 691 regular-season contests, Bennett has scored 162 goals and 336 points.

Bennett was acquired by the Panthers at the 2021 trade deadline from the Calgary Flames as he was in the final year of his contract. He then signed a four-year deal with the Panthers in the 2021 offseason worth $17.7 million.

