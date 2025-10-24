NHL Rumors: Insider reveals Hurricanes expressed interest in pulling off stunning Kirill Kaprizov trade

The Carolina Hurricanes showed interest in Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov. They contacted the Wild in the second half of September, after Kaprizov rejected the $128 extension offer. The offer was for eight years, which would have paid him a $16 million annual salary.

Ad

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the Hurricanes wanted Kaprizov after he turned down Minnesota’s first contract offer.

"Per league sources, they reached out to the Minnesota Wild last month expressing interest in Kirill Kaprizov after he turned down the Wild’s first contract offer," LeBrun wrote. "They would have swung big for him — just like they swung for Mikko Rantanen last year and tried for Mitch Marner in the offseason."

Ad

Trending

The Hurricanes first acquired Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche. But when Rantanen was not ready to extend with Carolina, they looked to trade him to the Leafs for forward Mitch Marner. However, according to reports, Marner used his no-move clause to block that trade. He later opted for a trade to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2025 free agency.

In late September, Kirill Kaprizov signed an eight-year, $136 million extension with the Wild. The deal has a $17 million average annual value and starts in 2026–27. Kaprizov said it might be his last major contract in hockey.

Ad

"It's how (Wild GM) Billy (Guerin) says too," Kaprizov to media after signing his new eight year deal. "We told him because it's long, so many years, and I'm not that too young, and it's probably like, maybe my last contract in hockey. I don't know. We'll see, maybe, it's 37."

Last season, Kaprizov scored 25 goals and 56 points despite missing 41 games. Since his 2020 debut, he has scored 40 or more goals three times. He also had 108 points in his second season.

Ad

Wild's early struggle despite Kirill Kaprizov's effort

This season could be labeled as a slow start for the Minnesota Wild and forward Kirill Kaprizov. They have started the 2025-26 season with a 3-4-1 record. Kaprizov has played well, scoring 5 goals and 10 points, but the team has struggled.

They have lost to the Devils 4-1, Flyers 2-1 in overtime, Capitals 5-1, Stars 5-2, and Blue Jackets 7-4. However, they have defeated Rangers 3-1, the Kings 4-3 in a shootout, and the Blues 5-0.

The Wild are placed last in the Central Division with 7 points. They average 2.5 goals per game but allow 3.38 goals against. Next, they will play the Utah Mammoth on Saturday. The game will start at 5:00 PM CDT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama