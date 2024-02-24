NHL Rumors: Insider reveals new twist in Penguins' Jake Guentzel trade saga

As the NHL trade deadline on March 8 looms, the Pittsburgh Penguins find themselves at the epicenter of trade discussions, with one name dominating the headlines: Jake Guentzel.

Guentzel, currently sidelined with an upper-body injury, is widely speculated to be on the move before the deadline. However, amid the rumors of his departure, there emerges a new twist – the possibility of Guentzel staying put.

In a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman shared insights suggesting that some teams believe the Penguins may opt to retain Guentzel and pursue a contract extension instead.

“The whole Guentzel thing, again… there are teams out there that still believe they’re going to keep him,” Friedman said. “Keep him to sign him.”

While the notion of keeping Jake Guentzel and securing his services long-term has always lingered, it seemed improbable given the circumstances. Approaching his 30s, Guentzel stands at a crossroads between the Penguins' potential rebuild and his desire to contend for championships annually.

Penguins general manager, Kyle Dubas, emphasized that the decision lies with the Penguins regarding the team's direction. While the prospect of them becoming buyers seems slim, a resurgence in performance could sway their approach as the deadline approaches.

Should the Penguins mount a playoff push, Jake Guentzel could emerge as a significant asset. His skill in scoring goals remains unmatched, offering a unique skill set that could elevate any team's offensive capabilities.

What prompted Jake Guentzel's trade rumors?

As Jake Guentzel has played a crucial role in the Penguins' success, contributing to their 2017 Stanley Cup win, his name in trade rumors was a shock. But the Penguins' dwindling performance prompted Dubas to consider adopting a practical stance regarding the NHL team's future.

Dubas said:

"We have a lot of guys in their 30s signed - some of them are the best players in the history of the franchise ... When you have players like that, they prevent you from getting there because they're too good (regarding making the team young).

"What they can pass onto players coming into the organization, it's impossible to measure. That's what we would set out to do, whether it's our own (prospects) or future draft picks/younger players we can bring in via trade, that can serve to expedite things and make sure there isn't a massive breach."

This prompted analysts to consider that the Penguins can see some impending trades if they lose all hopes of making it into the playoffs this year.

