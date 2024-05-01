NHL Rumors: Insider reveals reason that could prove as stumbling block in Rod Brind’Amour’s future with Hurricanes

In the midst of the NHL playoffs, swirling rumors surrounding Rod Brind’Amour's future with the Carolina Hurricanes have caught the attention of hockey enthusiasts.

As the Hurricanes gear up for their Round 2 matchup against the New York Rangers, questions loom large over Rod Brind’Amour's future with the franchise.

The initial reports came from TSN insider Darren Dreger who discussed Rod Brind’Amour's contract situation. Dreger hinted that an extension seemed imminent at one point, but since then the offer has been withdrawn.

Dreger tweeted:

“Rod Brind’Amour’s future as Carolina’s coach is up in the air. Recently, a deal seemed close, but It’s believed the offer to extend the highly respected coach has been pulled.”

Despite Rod Brind'Amour's desire to remain with the Hurricanes, the absence of a finalized agreement leaves his future uncertain. As per Dreger's report, Brind'Amour may explore other opportunities if a resolution cannot be reached with Carolina.

NHL insider David Pagnotta further clarified through X that there are some hurdles in Brind'Amour's way to a new contract. Pagnotta's tweet hinted at a crucial factor influencing Brind'Amour's decisions: the compensation of his coaching staff.

He said:

"One key for Rod has been that his assistants are properly compensated, as well. I wonder if there are any hiccups in that regard."

This leads to a dilemma as to whether Brind'Amour has had problems with his staff's salaries or terms of contract and whether it will interfere with his decision to extend his contract or not.

Brind’Amour's record certainly shows that he is a talented coach and a good leader. A Jack Adams Award winner in 2021, he led the Hurricanes to notable achievement during his tenure. It is under his leadership that the team reached the conference finals twice in recent years.

With seven teams currently without a permanent head coach, including the St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators and Seattle Kraken, Brind'Amour's connections to these organizations could come into play.

Having started his playing career with the Blues, hailing from Ottawa and having a history with Kraken GM Ron Francis, Rod Brind’Amour's name may surface in discussions elsewhere if his negotiations with Carolina remain unresolved.

Carolina Hurricanes clinch first-round NHL playoff win amid Rod Brind’Amour uncertainty

The Carolina Hurricanes clinched their first-round NHL playoff series against the New York Islanders in five games with a 6-3 victory in Game 5.

Jack Drury and Stefan Noesen scored crucial goals early in the third period, breaking a tie and securing the win.

Despite the Islanders' resilience, Carolina's strong play, including contributions from Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov, propelled the team to victory. The series showcased the Hurricanes' resilience and the Islanders' determination, with Carolina ultimately prevailing.

However, Carolina defenseman Tony DeAngelo's exit due to injury adds uncertainty moving forward.