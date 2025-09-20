NHL Rumors: Jets making progress on massive Kyle Connor extension, insider quotes massive potential AAV 

The Winnipeg Jets are working on a contract extension with forward Kyle Connor. He is in the last year of his seven-year, $49.99 million contract and is eligible to sign an extension since July 1, and after the 2025-26 season, he will be an unrestricted free agent.

NHL insider David Pagnotta, in his Friday column for "The Fourth Period," reported that progress has been made since training camp started. He said the deal could pay Connor between $11 million and $12 million per season.

"Contract talks between the Winnipeg Jets and sniper Kyle Connor are also ongoing and there was word once camp opened that some progress on a long-term deal has been made," Pagnotta wrote. "Clearly, there’s still work to be done, but it seems like there is a pathway to a big extension that could see him earn somewhere in the $11 million to $12 million, per year, range."

For now, both sides seem to be moving in the right direction. A long-term agreement would secure one of Winnipeg’s top scorers. Connor has been a key part of the Jets’ offense for years.

Last season, Kyle Connor had a career-high 97 points after scoring 41 goals and adding 56 assists. It was his most productive year, ranking No. 7 in NHL scoring. His second-best goal-scoring season came in 2021-22 with 47 goals. He has been a steady offensive presence throughout his career.

Connor was drafted with the No. 17 pick by the Jets in the 2015 NHL draft, and so far, he has played over 600 regular season games, recording 582 career points with Winnipeg. He has also been strong in the playoffs, scoring 49 career postseason points in 58 games. Last season, he recorded 17 points in 13 playoff games.

Connor plays on the top line with Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi. His scoring makes him one of the most reliable players. And with their next extension, Winnipeg will have to show that it values his consistency and offensive production.

Kyle Connor called the Jets "a family" heading into contract year

Forward Kyle Connor also talked about his contract extension with the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. He said he is focused on playing well and letting the business side work itself out.

One thing that he made quite clear is that he considers the Jets as a family, hinting at his intentions to continue his career in the city.

“Obviously it’s a family here," Connor Said, via NHL.com. "You feel that right from the beginning, even with opening remarks from (Mark) Chipman, (Kevin Cheveldayoff), coach (Scott Arniel). They’re all saying the same thing. It’s a family.

"We pride ourselves on the community and it’s a close-knit group. You can feel that just in the relationships around the room.”

General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has also publicly claimed that he has had good talks with Connor’s representatives. So, a positive negotiation is likely to be the course for both parties.

