Mark Scheifele shared his excitement about Jonathan Toews returning to the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets.

Toews is a Winnipeg native and he signed a one-year deal with the Jets worth $2 million, with up to $5 million in performance bonuses, in July. He’s set to make his comeback after missing two seasons while dealing with chronic inflammatory response syndrome and long COVID symptoms.

While at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club on Saturday, Scheifele remarked:

“I thought it kind of was the perfect storm almost. Coming back to Winnipeg, coming back from not playing for a couple of years, I thought it all made so much sense. I was obviously hoping that we were the front runner and we’re very excited to have him.” (per NHL.com)

Scheifele called Toews a legend in both Winnipeg and the NHL, noting his three Stanley Cup titles with the Chicago Blackhawks. The forward said that after talking to his new teammate several times over the summer, it was clear just how eager he was to return to the ice and be a part of the team.

“I’m very excited to have a guy with his stature and his experience and all the above. I’m really excited to play with him.” Mark Scheifele added.

Toews last appeared in the 2022-23 season with Chicago, recording 15 goals and 16 assists in 53 games.

Mark Scheifele on Winnipeg Jets "expectations" next season

Despite capturing the Presidents’ Trophy, the Winnipeg Jets saw their playoff run cut short. The Jets fell to the Dallas Stars in six games in the second round. Scheifele believes the team’s focus is on building off last season’s success.

“The expectations are to play well again. We had an unbelievable start to the season last year, which was a lot of fun and we were able to keep it going, which was awesome and a lot of fun.” Mark Scheifele said.

While last season’s strong start was exciting, he emphasized that the ultimate goal remains winning the Stanley Cup.

Mark Scheifele is also eyeing an opportunity on the international stage, hoping to suit up for Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina. He was among 42 players selected to Team Canada’s orientation camp in Calgary from August 26–28.

