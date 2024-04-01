NHL Rumors: Leon Draisaitl may 'demand a trade' out of Edmonton if Oilers fail to make deep playoff run

During a recent segment of the Empty Netters podcast, the host and analyst Dan Powers suggested that Leon Draisaitl could demand a trade if the Edmonton Oilers fail to make a deep playoff run.

If the Oilers are eliminated in the second round or earlier, Draisaitl, who has one year remaining on his contract after this season, could seek a renegotiation and extension during the summer.

The analyst suggested that in such a scenario, Draisaitl could follow in the footsteps of Matthew Tkachuk and push for a trade to another team. This speculation stems from the potential contract situation and Draisaitl's desire for success in the playoffs.

While discussing Draisaitl's contract situation, Powers said:

"Edmonton Oilers, even with the slow start, lose in the second round or earlier this year. Leon Draisaitl has one year left on his contract after this season, which means this summer he is eligible for renegotiation and extension if they lose in the second round or sooner, I think Draisaitl Matthew Tkachuk himself and demands a trade."

Powers speculated that Leon Draisaitl, considering himself one of the top players in the league over the past five seasons, may no longer want to deal with the challenges he perceives in Edmonton, such as media scrutiny and team struggles.

If the Oilers disappoint by exiting the playoffs early, Draisaitl could take matters into his own hands and seek a change by requesting a trade to a different team.

"I think Draisaitl goes. I'm one of the best three players in the league and have been for the past five seasons. I don't need to be in Edmonton anymore dealing with this bullsh*t media as a team dealing with this bullsh*t team dealing with these failures. If they lose in the second round or before, and the Oilers don't do it themselves."

Dave Powers concluded:

"I think Leon goes. Hey, guys, I'm not resigning here. I'm not doing this again. Trade me now gets a ton of value, but I want to."

Insider believes Leon Draisaitl may not sign an extension with the Oilers in the summer

According to NHL Insider Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 Radio's Overdrive show, he doesn't believe Draisaitl will ink an extension with the Edmonton Oilers come July 1.

Edmonton Oilers v Seattle Kraken

The insider speculated that Draisaitl's next deal could fall in the range of $87-90 million. Then, the big question is whether the Oilers can afford such a massive contract.

Dreger suggested that the Oilers might face a significant financial challenge if they were to commit to such a high-value contract for the German forward.

"The Oilers will have the appetite for it, I dont see Draisaitl doing it, I don't know why he would do it," Dreger said. "I think this could be fascinating to see how its plays out and drags on."

"If he wants 14, 15, 16% of the salary cap, those are big big beefy numbers," he added. "Is he worth that? He is to me. Absolutely he's worth that. Can the Oilers afford to pay him that? No."

Leon Draisaitl has 98 points through 38 goals and 60 assists in 72 games this season.