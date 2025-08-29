NHL Rumors: Luke Hughes-NJ Devils extension talks hit snag over contract timeline, per insider

New Jersey Devils and RFA defenseman Luke Hughes have hit a roadblock in their negotiations. The two sides are apparently unable to agree on terms, both in relation to value and length for Hughes’ new contract.

Ad

According to a report by Ryan Novozinsky at NJ.com, the Devils are looking to lock up Hughes in any way possible. That effort has led the club to agree to a deal ranging from a bridge deal to a max-term contract.

As such, the Devils are amenable to a deal in the three to eight-year range. However, it appears that Luke wants his contract to line up with his brother Jack’s current deal. As it stands, Jack Hughes is set to become a UFA in 2030.

Ad

Trending

If Luke Hughes’ deal syncs with Jack’s, that would mean Luke’s new deal should be five years. The pressure is on both sides to get a deal done as training camp inches closer. If Hughes doesn’t have a contract in place by the start of camp, he could miss significant time. That’s why there’s a growing sense of urgency in getting a contract finalized.

Luke Hughes could join brother Quinn down the road

Quinn Hughes is believed to seek joining his brothers on the same team - Source: Imagn

Rumors have circulated this offseason about Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes potentially joining his brothers Luke and Jack on the same team. That discussion stemmed from a comment by Canucks President Jim Rutherford at the end of last season.

Ad

Quinn Hughes, who has two years left on his current deal, has not commented on the possibility of heading to New Jersey. However, Luke Hughes’ contract status has fueled speculation about the Hughes brothers’ desire to play together.

If that were the case, Luke’s deal would need to sync with Jack’s, while Quinn Hughes would need to sign a short-term extension so that all three could become free agents in 2030.

Ad

Otherwise, Jack and Luke Hughes could be eyeing free agency in 2030 so that they could join Quinn in Vancouver or wherever he’s playing.

Much of the Hughes brothers’ future will be determined by Luke’s next contract. Depending on the contract Luke Hughes signs, Quinn’s will follow suit. Whether that leads to a reunion in Vancouver, New Jersey, or anywhere else is an entirely different question.

In the meantime, the Devils will be looking to lock up Luke as he’s projected to become the team’s cornerstone defenseman. Aging blue liners like Brett Pesce and Dougie Hamilton could eventually give way to the 21-year-old Luke as the team’s top D-man.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama