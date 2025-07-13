NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs 'fishing around' to move bottom-six 'bodies,' per insider David Pagnotta

The Toronto Maple Leafs are "fishing around" to potentially move some of their bottom-six forwards, according to NHL insider David Pagnotta. With about $5.3 million in cap space available (per PuckPedia), the Maple Leafs have the flexibility to make another move before the next season.

One of the big changes the Maple Leafs made in the offseason was trading Mitch Marner. Toronto also added forwards Matias Maccelli and Nicolas Roy. Now, it seems the team is looking to further reshape their forward group.

Speaking on "Sekeres & Price," Pagnotta noted:

“They’ve got a lot of bodies in their bottom six. So they’re fishing around to try to move it. I think they had a discussion with (Calle) Järnkrok about just being open about the fact that, “We’ve got a lot of options here. That includes possibly trading you. (Timestamp: 17:34 onwards)

“And I think he’s okay with that. I don’t think he’s asked for a trade, but I don’t think he would object to one, given the circumstances."

The ideal move for Toronto would be to add another top-six winger, preferably on the right side, where they could use an upgrade. However, Pagnotta also mentioned the team would consider adding a center, as they could move John Tavares to the wing if needed.

It appears likely the Maple Leafs will be active in discussions this offseason.

Jason Demers's take on the Maple Leafs situation after Mitch Marner's departure

On TSN's "FanDuel Overdrive", NHL analyst Jason Demers acknowledged that losing a star like Marner will require adjustments, but he still sees pathways for the Leafs to succeed.

“They have four solid lines… a really good D-core and goaltending. You look at Craig Berube and the style he's implemented. They’re just going to have to continue to get even tighter defensively and play that hard-nosed system.” (35:26 onwards).

Demers believes the Leafs can adopt a shutdown style to compensate offensively.

“I think guys will buy in. You can win a Cup without having 100-point goal scorers. It's been done. It's possible. This is just a team that's going to have to figure out a way to do that," Demers added.

Additionally, Demers noted that GM Brad Traveling has cap flexibility and assets to supplement the roster if needed and can make changes at the trade deadline.

Overall, while losing Marner hurts, Demers sees room for the Leafs to adapt and remain competitive.

