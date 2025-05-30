NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs to prioritize $77,000,000 star's extension over Mitch Marner amidst brewing free-agency speculations, claims insider

The Toronto Maple Leafs are likely focusing their efforts on re-signing former captain John Tavares first over another impending free agent Mitch Marner.

NHL insider David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period believes that, as things stand, Toronto will be keen on getting a deal done with Tavares sooner rather than later.

Pagnotta reasons that Mitch Marner will test free agency come July 1. Pagnotta stated the following in a May 30 piece published in the Fourth Period:

“An extension for Tavares is much more likely than one with Marner at this point in time. All indications are Marner is heading to free agency. He hasn’t closed the door on a return to Toronto, but he wants to evaluate his options.”

John Tavares has stated his desire to remain with the Maple Leafs on numerous occasions. He’s been forthcoming about his wish to make a deal work. So, it remains to be seen what sort of an agreement Tavares and the club can reach.

Tavares signed with Toronto in the summer of 2018, inking a seven-year $77 million deal. However, there’s very little chance that John Tavares signs for anything close to that amount this time around.

As for Mitch Marner, Pagnotta claims Marner’s down to a handful of teams on his wish list. His ideal destinations would be in the West with Los Angeles and Vegas seeming like popular choices.

Pagnotta also stated that Marner hasn’t ruled out returning to Toronto. But at this point, Marner is all about seeing what his options are and making a decision from there.

The Maple Leafs could explore trading Marner’s rights for a draft pick, especially since Pagnotta believes that it’s unlikely a sign-and-trade deal happens involving Marner.

GM Treliving’s comments suggest Mitch Marner, John Tavares may not return

Brad Treliving suggest that major changes could be coming next season - Source: Imagn

In a presser on Thursday, Maple Leafs’ GM Brad Treliving discussed how the club must change heading into next season. In particular, NHL.com captured Treliving’s comments, stating:

“There's some DNA that has to change in our team. If you keep getting to the same result, there's some DNA that needs to change. That's on me going forward. We've now started the planning, and it's early, for putting a team together for 2025-26."

Treliving’s remarks point toward some players not returning next season. However, there’s no clear indication of which players Treliving had in mind.

Considering that John Tavares and Mitch Marner over $21 million combined this past season, it would make sense for the Leafs to explore passing on both players in favor of utilizing that cap space to restock in other areas.

Ultimately, the next weeks should provide more clarity on what direction the Leafs’ roster is headed next season.

