The Anaheim Ducks could be getting closer to ending their ongoing saga with RFA Mason McTavish, one insider pointed out on Tuesday.

Ad

During an appearance on B/R Open Ice on September 23, insider Frank Servalli dropped an update on the contract standoff between the Ducks and McTavish. He stated:

"The Ducks and the McTavish camp have been in conversation. I believe that they've settled on what would appear to be the term "part of this discussion," meaning they've focused in on a number of years.”

Ad

Trending

So far, that’s encouraging news for Ducks’ fans. But where things remain unclear is in the dollar terms of the deal in question. In that regard, Seravalli had this to say:

“I'm told it's not a short-term deal, but they remain pretty far apart. If it is at that term, what the AAV would look like on that deal. So they've gone around and around in circles."

Ad

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce NHL Rumors: Mason McTavish-Anaheim Ducks working towards a long-term deal, claims insider

Ad

It is not known how far apart the sides remain at this point. But the separation would have to be substantial in order for both sides to be at odds with one another.

Unless the Ducks or the Mason McTavish camp are willing to budge, there won’t be much progress. The risk is starting the season without a deal in place. As such, dragging the situation on could lead to a detrimental outcome for both player and team.

Ad

Ducks, Mason McTavish face new deadline

The Ducks and Mason McTavish face a new deadline. The last date for an RFA to sign before being forced to sit out the season is December 1. That leaves the two sides with apparently plenty of time to get a deal done.

But once the season starts, it will become harder for the Ducks to negotiate with Mason McTavish’s camp. The sides will have less than two months to get a deal done before running out of time.

Ad

If the Ducks cannot ink McTavish by December 1, they will face the undesirable prospect of playing the rest of the season without the 23-year-old. That could be a terrible blow to the team as they are looking to compete for the first time in several seasons.

Additionally, if it looks like the Ducks and McTavish cannot agree on a deal, there might be an impending sense of trading McTavish before the December 1 final date. That’s a possibility that cannot be overlooked once the season begins.

In the meantime, as Seravalli noted, the sides could continue speaking. But until someone budges, a deal may be a long ways off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama