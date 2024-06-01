NHL Rumors: Mike Russo names former Senators staffer as top candidate for Minnesota Wild's vacant coaching role

The Minnesota Wild are on the lookout for a new assistant coach, and according to NHL insider Michael Russo, Jack Capuano seems to be the frontrunner for the position. Capuano is an experienced coach who served as an associate coach with the Ottawa Senators.

"With the #mnwild in the market for an assistant coach, well-respected, longtime coach Jack Capuano, whose contract wasn’t renewed as Ottawa associate coach, is likely one top contender. Long history with John Hynes, ran Sens’ practices after DJ Smith was fired, coached their D," Russo wrote on X

Expand Tweet

Trending

Russo highlights Capuano's extensive history with head coach Jon Hynes. Following DJ Smith's departure, Capuano took on a key position with the Senators, directing practices and coaching the defense. His acquaintance with Hynes makes him a strong candidate for the vacant assistant coaching role in Minnesota.

On Friday, the Minnesota Wild announced a significant change in their coaching staff for the upcoming NHL season. After 14 seasons with the organization, Darby Hendrickson has been relieved of his coaching duties. This decision follows the hiring of Jon Hynes as the new head coach in Nov. 2023, indicating a shift in coaching personnel for the Wild.

Former NHL player Hendrickson spent four years with the Wild before retiring in 2004. He has been an integral part of the organization since joining the coaching staff in 2010.

Expressing gratitude for Hendrickson's service, Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin acknowledged his contributions.

Guerin praised Hendrickson's dedication to the team and the State of Hockey.

“I would like to thank Darby for all his hard work and commitment to the Minnesota Wild during his long tenure with our organization. He has done a tremendous amount of good things for our team and the State of Hockey as a player and a coach. I wish Darby and his family all the best in the future,” Guerin said via (NHL.COM)

With the vacancy created by Hendrickson's departure, attention now turns to finding a suitable replacement for the assistant coaching role.

Minnesota Wild prospect prepares for rematch against London Knights

Hunter Haight, a promising Minnesota Wild prospect, helped the Saginaw Spirit progress to the Memorial Cup Finals despite not scoring in their recent win over Moose Jaw. Haight demonstrated his abilities with three shots, a plus-2 rating, and a strong faceoff performance.

Facing fellow Minnesota Wild prospect Kalem Parker, who struggled in the game, highlights their shared development journey. Haight's upcoming professional debut adds expectation to the Finals rematch against the London Knights, whom they previously lost to in the round-robin.