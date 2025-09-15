NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens begin talks to extend GM Kent Hughes' contract

The Montreal Canadiens have reportedly initiated talks to extend the two masterminds, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton, at the helm of the team’s organization.

Ad

According to a report from Montreal insider Renaud Lavoie published on September 15, Lavoie stated that the Montreal Canadiens have begun the process to extend Vice President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton and General Manager (GM) Kent Hughes.

Gorton took over from Marc Bergevin in November 2021 following the Canadiens' improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final. Gorton undertook a gradual dismantling and subsequent rebuild of the Montreal Canadiens’ roster.

Part of that process included hiring Kent Hughes as the team’s GM. Since then, the duo has turned over the Habs’ roster and built and brand-new contending club. The club missed the playoffs from 2022 to 2024, but returned to the postseason in 2025 on the heels of a strong run down the stretch last season.

Ad

Trending

The details regarding Gorton and Hughes’ extensions remain unclear at this time. But Lavoie stressed that Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson was pleased with the results seen on the ice. So, the organization will be moving forward with Gorton and Hughes for the foreseeable future.

Jeff Gorton, Kent Hughes need to address Montreal Canadiens' biggest hole

A September 13 piece in The Athletic explored the biggest question surrounding the Montreal Canadiens. In particular, the question revolved around Kirby Dach and the Canadiens' apparent hole at the 2C position.

Ad

While the questions don’t necessarily pertain to Dach as a player, the question marks surround Dach’s ability to stay healthy. Last season, Dach missed a significant chunk of playing time. The 24-year-old had been on and off the shelf throughout the season before finally being shut down in February to undergo knee surgery.

He’s apparently ready to get back at full strength this season. However, it’s still up in the air whether Dach will be able to play a full season. If he can’t go the entire year, the Habs will need to find a permanent solution at the position.

Ad

According to chatter throughout the summer, the Canadiens have been looking to add a top-six center this season. However, options are slim. While the club is willing to add a forward, but not necessarily a center, the hope is that Dach can fill the void.

Otherwise, Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes will need to be ready to strike when a potential opportunity opens up. Some teams could fall out of contention early this season, leading to trade avenues at one point or another.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama