NHL Rumors: NY Rangers seeking 'fresh start' for 2021 first-round pick after 'disappointing' exhibition season

Brennan Othmann’s time with the New York Rangers has not gone as planned. The 2021 first-round pick is one of the team’s top young players, but he has yet to earn a regular spot in the NHL. After a quiet preseason, he started the campaign with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack for the third straight year.

Othmann made a strong impression early in his career. He scored 50 goals for the Flint Firebirds and helped the Peterborough Petes win the OHL Championship in 2023.

Othmann's shot and competitiveness made him one of the Rangers’ most promising prospects. However, since turning professional, his progress has slowed down. Othmann has recorded only two assists in 25 games and is still searching for his first regular-season goal.

This year’s training camp gave Othmann another chance to prove himself. New York played him in different forward spots during its first four preseason games, but he managed only one goal and struggled to stand out. His limited impact led to another assignment to Hartford before the preseason ended.

Elliotte Friedman spoke about Othmann’s situation, calling the preseason “disappointing” for the forward and the organization.

“You know, when you’ve been to five rookie camps, I think Othmann and the Rangers would agree that this was a disappointing exhibition season for him,” Friedman said on Friday, via the "32 Thoughts" podcast. “There was an opportunity there, and unfortunately, he just didn’t grab it.”

The NHL insider also mentioned that some people around the league think a “fresh start” might help Othmann.

“I think everybody looks at it (like) is it time for him just to try somewhere else?” Friedman said.

However, Friedman added that trading Othmann would not be simple.

“The Rangers would like something of equal value in return,” Friedman said. “They’re probably asking other teams for a similar player, maybe we've got a high pick that isn't in the NHL yet."

Despite his struggles, Othmann has shown promise in the AHL. He scored 21 goals as a rookie in 2023-24 and added 12 goals and eight assists in 27 games last season. However, a wrist injury kept him out for two months.

When he returned, he played 22 games for the Rangers but was used mostly in a fourth line role, finishing with two assists.

