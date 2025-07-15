NHL Rumors: Oilers were 'in the mix' for Canucks goalie ahead of being traded to Penguins

The Edmonton Oilers were reportedly “in the mix” for former Vancouver Canucks goaltender Artus Silovs. Silovs, the 2025 Calder Cup MVP, was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday for Chase Stillman and a 2027 fourth-round pick.
As insider Frank Seravalli noted, the Oilers were one of the teams close to landing Silovs. However, Edmonton did not make quite as compelling an offer as the Penguins.
Here’s what Seravalli had to say during an appearance on B/R Open Ice published on July 15:
“So, interesting, you know, set up here as mentioned, Oilers were involved. I think there was another team that was in the mix, but just couldn't quite get it done as the Oilers don't really have a ton to offer.”
Edmonton’s prospect pipeline and draft capital have been depleted from years of trades and moves looking to acquire pieces to win now. As such, Edmonton did not have enough to land the 24-year-old Latvian goaltender.
However, Seravalli added this interesting insight to his analysis:
“And we're entirely sure that Silovs is better than what they have right now. In Skinner, as well as Calvin Pickard. So interesting."
While Silovs had an outstanding run in the AHL playoffs, his NHL performance has been far from impressive. In 10 NHL games last season, Silovs posted a 3.65 GAA and an .861 SV%. Those numbers landed him back in the AHL.
That’s why Seravalli questions how much better Silovs would have been compared to Edmonton’s current goaltending tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard.
Oilers still looking for an upgrade in the crease
The Edmonton Oilers have been one of the teams most active in seeking an upgrade in the crease this summer.
Edmonton was linked to former Anaheim Ducks netminder John Gibson. Rumors had linked Gibson to Oil Country for quite some time. However, the Ducks ended up trading Gibson to the Detroit Red Wings during the 2025 NHL Draft.
That situation leaves Edmonton looking for options to upgrade in goal. This free-agent class did not feature any premier goalies, forcing Edmonton to look at options on the trade market.
Gibson was the most noticeable name available on the trade market. But with Gibson in Detroit, Edmonton will continue to look for options available to them. However, the team may have to wait until the season starts before having a chance to land a true number-one goalie.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama