NHL Rumors: Penguins 'prepared to talk business' for Bryan Rust or $30M star as insider hints at major summer trade

The Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly open to trading Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell this summer. Insider Josh Yohe wrote in The Athletic that both players have been part of trade talks since last season ended.

Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas is not rushing to let go of the two veteran players. But he is reportedly open to fielding calls. The Pittsburgh GM is also considering starting the season with both players to improve their stock prices before the March deadline.

"If the 2025-26 season begins with both Rust and Rakell on the Penguins’ top line, the organization wouldn’t see that as a failure," Yohe wrote in his column. "However, league sources say they expect at least one of the wingers to be dealt this summer."

Rust had 31 goals and 34 assists in 71 games last season. It was his second-best season for goals and points. He played over 19 minutes per game and was part of Pittsburgh's top line alongside Sidney Crosby.

Similarly, Rakell scored 35 goals and added 35 assists in 81 games. He played both wings and made a decent tandem with different linemates. His 17.2% shooting percentage showed better finishing. He will be playing the fourth year of his six-year, $30 million contract in the upcoming season.

Carolina showed interest in Rust and Rakell before signing Nikolaj Ehlers. Ehlers signed a six-year, $51 million deal last week. If he had signed elsewhere, Carolina may have gone after a Pens winger.

"The Carolina Hurricanes had interest in Rust and Rakell. Then they signed Nikolaj Ehlers. ... Had Carolina failed to land the coveted free agent, they would’ve attempted to pry either Rust or Rakell out of Pittsburgh. ...But the Penguins were prepared to talk business," Yohe added.

Other teams, like Washington, were also interested in Ehlers. They could still be watching Pittsburgh’s situation.

Pittsburgh missed the playoffs for the third straight year last season. They finished the season 31-35-12. Goaltending and defense were big issues, which also reflected in both forwards finishing the season with a plus-minus rating of -21.

A trade would further help the Penguins get younger

Last season, the Pittsburgh Penguins allowed 3.58 goals per game, which was second-worst in the NHL. They relied too much on their top line. Sidney Crosby still led the team in scoring. He had 86 points.

Pittsburgh has young players ready to step up. The team also owns 30 draft picks over the next three years. Trading either Rust or Rakell could help the Pens get younger and add depth to their roster. A deal may happen before the season begins.

Meanwhile, there are also rumors that the Penguins are looking for a trade for defenseman Eric Karlsson. They are even discussing a trade with the Detroit Red Wings, in which Pittsburgh might retain some of Karlsson's salary.

