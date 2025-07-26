NHL rumors: Sabres, Conor Timmins heading towards dreaded arbitration hearing after "no traction" in negotiations

Buffalo Sabres and restricted free agent (RFA) defenseman Conor Timmins are reportedly far apart in contract negotiations, with “no traction” reported as they approach a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Aug. 2.The lack of progress suggests both sides expect the arbitration hearing to resolve the dispute, though negotiations can continue until the hearing begins. General Manager Kevyn Adams has indicated interest in Timmins, who is projected to play on the third defensive pair with Mattias Samuelsson.So far, no specific salary demands or offers have been disclosed, but Timmins’ camp likely seeks a raise based on his potential for an increased role, given the Sabres’ thin right-side defense. If the arbitration award exceeds $4.85 million, the Sabres can walk away, making Timmins an unrestricted free agent.Both parties can notably avoid arbitration if they reach a new agreement before the hearing.How has Conor Timmins fared in the NHL?Conor Timmins was drafted second overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2017 NHL draft. After playing for two seasons with the Avs, he was dealt to the now-defunct Arizona Coyotes, where the 26-year-old had a spell of two seasons.Timmins then went on to join the Toronto Maple Leafs, spending three seasons with the club before moving to the Pittsburgh Penguins this past season. The Leafs then traded him to the Pittsburgh Penguins at this year's trade deadline.After a brief stint of 17 games with the Penguins, Timmins was traded to the Buffalo Sabres for Connor Clifton and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft. The 26-year-old is yet to appear in a game for the Sabres.He notched 16 points through three goals and 12 assists in 68 regular-season games last season. Overall, Conor Timmins has amassed 46 points through six goals and 40 assists in 159 career games, posting a +22 rating.Also Read: NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres could still trade $12,500,000 defenseman after recent extension