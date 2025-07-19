NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres could still trade $12,500,000 defenseman after recent extension

The Buffalo Sabres could still move defenseman Bowen Byram even after signing him to a two-year, $12.5 million contract this summer.Insider Nick Kypreos stated on Sportsnet on July 15, the day after Bowen Byram signed his extension with the Buffalo Sabres, that the 24-year-old blue liner could still find himself on the trade block.However, Kypreos had a word of caution:&quot;The Sabres could still end up trading him, but that's unlikely for the time being since a team won't pay a hefty price for Byram given he can walk to unrestricted free agency.&quot;Kypreos’ comments hint at the club looking to move one from Byram, though teams may not be willing to pay the price to land him via trade. Instead, other clubs could merely wait until Byram is eligible for UFA status to pursue him at that point.If that’s the case, the Buffalo Sabres could find themselves losing Byram for nothing. The club may end up regretting not having traded Byram as an RFA this summer, when the team could have maximized his trade value.Whether or not a trade materializes, Byram seems ready and willing to contribute to his team in any way he can this upcoming season.Bowen Byram happy contract negotiations with Buffalo Sabres are out of the wayBowen Byram hopes to continue growing with the Buffalo Sabres - Source: ImagnBowen Byram expressed his relief at the end of the contract negotiations, capturing his attention this summer.NHL.com quoted the Buffalo Sabres blue liner, stating the following:“I’m happy it’s done and out of the way, now, and I can focus on getting prepared for the season and getting back with the guys and getting on the ice, which we’re all excited to do.”Byram and the Sabres will be looking to end the team’s 14-year playoff drought by having a strong season in 2025-26.He added the following comments about this time in Buffalo, as his influence has grown with the team:“Personally, I’ve been pretty happy with my time in Buffalo. I think I’ve mentioned it before that I’ve got an opportunity to play a bigger role and play more minutes, whether it’s the offensive side, power play, penalty kill. So, I’m happy with that.”Byram has entrenched himself on the team’s top defensive pair with Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin. The duo has emerged as one of the best young d-combos in the NHL. As such, having Byram back in the fold was a top priority for the team this offseason.He concluded:“Just [trying] to continue to grow no matter who I’m playing with or what kind of situations I’m put into. I think, as a player, I have a lot more to give, and I’m looking forward to having that opportunity to do so.”The Sabres expect Byram to continue with his growth as a legit top-pairing blue liner this upcoming season. While trade talk doesn’t seem to be going away for good, at least Byram and the Sabres have the peace of mind in knowing that Byram will be in Buffalo for the next two seasons.