NHL trade rumors: Analyst floats Canadiens trade targets, linking Bruins' Pavel Zacha & others to fill Habs' 2C void

With the Montreal Canadiens looking to improve their center depth, analyst Travis Yost discussed possible trade targets on The Sick Podcast's Friday episode. He mentioned Pavel Zacha, Jason Dickinson and Charlie Coyle as realistic options.Montreal needs a reliable second-line center. This addition is important following their 2025 playoff exit and scoring struggles beyond the top line.&quot;Pavel Zacha would be a very interesting name,&quot; Yost said. &quot;Bruins have Lindholm and Mittlestadt at centre, and I think there's a bit of redundancy there. Blackhawks' Jason Dickson would immediately improve Montreal, if he comes in. Blue Jackets have got Charlie Coyle, I think (Coyle to Montreal) makes a ton of sense.&quot;Pavel Zacha of the Boston Bruins scored 14 goals and 33 assists in 82 games last season. He averaged 19:03 minutes per game and played strong two-way hockey. Zacha could balance Montreal’s forward lines effectively.Moving on to Jason Dickinson of the Chicago Blackhawks, he scored 16 points in 59 games last season. It was a down year for him, considering that he had scored 22 goals and 35 points in 2023-24 season for the Hawks. He contributed defensively and added secondary scoring despite a difficult season, though.Meanwhile, Charlie Coyle of the Columbus Blue Jackets scored 35 points in 83 games last season, while playing for Boston and Carolina. He played 16:59 minutes per game and fits a second-line role well. Coyle provides scoring depth and reliable two-way play.Montreal hopes that acquiring one of these centers will boost their playoff chances. The goal is to support the top line effectively after the Canadiens struggled in their first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals.Brian Wilde wants Canadiens to trade Jacob Fowler for an effective 2C centerNHL analyst Brian Wilde discussed Montreal Canadiens goaltender prospect Jacob Fowler on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro. A fan asked if Montreal should trade Fowler for a young second-line center. Wilde agreed, explaining that goalie value is unpredictable.&quot;Yes,&quot; Wilde said, on Thursday. &quot;The market value in a goaltender. It fluctuates.&quot;Wilde believes that Fowler has more upside than Cayden Primeau, but proven second-line centers like Sam Bennett offer more consistent value.&quot;If you can get a solid, bona fide, going to win games for you, Sam Bennett-type of second line center, you take them,&quot; Wilde said. Fowler was drafted 69th by the Canadiens in 2023 and signed a three-year entry-level contract for 2025-26. He excelled at Boston College with a .940 save percentage but has no NHL experience.