NHL trade rumors: Blue Jackets rejected Maple Leafs' offer of Nick Robertson for 24-year-old Russian winger

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 24, 2025 10:48 GMT
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Blue Jackets rejected Maple Leafs' offer of Nick Robertson for 24-year-old Russian winger - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs reportedly approached the Columbus Blue Jackets in the summer about acquiring forward Yegor Chinakhov, with the Leafs forward Nick Robertson as a key piece in the proposed deal.

However, the Blue Jackets turned it down, viewing Robertson alone as insufficient value for the 24-year-old Russian winger. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the talks could resume if Toronto ups the ante.

"Toronto is investigating options for Nick Robertson. At some point in the summer, they pitched a move for Yegor Chinakhov, but that wasn’t to the Blue Jackets’ liking. That file remains open in Columbus, however. Same with Lukas Reichel in Chicago," friedman wrote in his 32Thoughts column.
Nick Robertson is currently signed to a one-year, $1.825 million contract with the Leafs. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season. The 24-year-old has notched an assist in seven games this season.

Meanwhile, Yegor Chinakhov is in the final year of his $4.2 million contract. He will also become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. In his first three games with the Blue Jackets this season, Chinakov has one point.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving exploring trade options for Nick Robertson

According to NHL insider Darren Dreger, Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving has recently explored trade options for Robertson with interesting teams. He suggested that it might be time for him to get a fresh start elsewhere.

“I know that Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving has recently talked with clubs that may have some interest in Nick Robertson," Dreger said on Tuesday, via TSN. "Given the depth that the Maple Leafs have, it’s a tough spot for Robertson. So maybe it’s time to give him a fresh start somewhere else.”
Last year, Nick Robertson requested a trade from the Maple Leafs, following multiple reports of his desire to join another team. Ultimately, no trade materialized, and he signed a one-year contract extension with the Leafs in August.

Also Read: Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving exploring trade options for 24-year-old winger amid depth logjam

