NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving exploring trade options for 24-year-old winger amid depth logjam

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson is facing uncertainty with the team again. The 24-year-old left winger was drafted at No. 53 in 2019, but he is still looking to secure a regular spot in the lineup. Robertson signed a one-year contract worth $1.825 million in August; however, his role with the Leafs remains unclear.

NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that Toronto general manager Brad Treliving had discussions with other teams about Robertson. Dreger said the situation is common for a young winger who wants a bigger role in the league.

“I know that Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving has recently talked with clubs that may have some interest in Nick Robertson," Dreger said on Tuesday (2:10), via TSN. "Given the depth that the Maple Leafs have, it’s a tough spot for Robertson. So maybe it’s time to give him a fresh start somewhere else.”

Robertson has played four games and has one assist this season, which came in the 7-4 win against Nashville Predators on Tuesday. He averages 11 minutes of ice time per game and has a -1 rating. These numbers show the challenge he faces in a team with many experienced forwards.

Robertson asked the Leafs for a trade in July 2024. NHL insider Chris Johnston reported that he had no plans to re-sign and wanted to move to another team. However, the trade did not happen and Robertson returned to Toronto.

He spoke to Athletic’s Joshua Kloke after signing another one-year deal.

“I knew I was going to be back in Toronto," Robertson said in September. "I knew something was going to be done,” he said. “I’ve learned that how I better myself here is different from how to better myself in junior. I’ve got to trust that I put in the work and then I enjoy it.”

Robertson, who has spent all six of his NHL seasons with the Leafs, scored 14 goals and added seven assists in 69 games in 2024-25.

Maple Leafs' depth delayed forward Easton Cowan's debut

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan did not debut in the season opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 8. NHL analyst Mike Johnson mentioned in September that Cowan’s roster chances were small because of the team's forward depth.

"There's too many players, and he's the easiest guy." Johnson said, via TSN's "Overdrive."

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube shared insights on Cowan missing the roster.

"He’s not on the roster & we'll see what happens tomorrow," Treliving said on Oct. 8, via the Toronto Sun's Terry Koshan. "Easton has had a really good camp. He's right there ready to play for us."

Cowan made his NHL debut against the Detroit Red Wings last Saturday.

