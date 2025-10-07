  • home icon
  Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving makes his thoughts clear on Easton Cowan not making opening day roster 

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving makes his thoughts clear on Easton Cowan not making opening day roster 

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Oct 07, 2025 21:13 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
General Manager Brad Treliving on Easton Cowan left out of opening day Leafs roster (Source: Imagn)

Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving spoke on Tuesday about Easton Cowan not making the team’s opening roster. The 2023 28th overall pick has not made his debut in the League yet. However, Treliving believes that Cowan had a strong training camp and is close to being NHL-ready.

"He’s not on the roster & we'll see what happens tomorrow," Treliving said. "Easton has had a really good camp. He's right there ready to play for us. We want to manage it appropriately. If he's going to be playing with us here, great, but if not, I want him playing."
Toronto’s roster includes Jacob Quillan and Matthew Knies born in 2002, as the youngest forwards. Injured or non-roster players include Scott Laughton, Marshall Rifai, and Joseph Woll. Newly added forward Matias Maccelli is also part of the group.

Easton Cowan will likely begin the season in the American Hockey League. That move gives him a chance to play top-line minutes and develop further. The team believes this plan will help him improve faster.

Cowan had a good preseason, showing strong positioning and playmaking skills. In late September, head coach Craig Berube said Cowan played hard and stayed involved in every game.

"I liked Easton’s game," Berube said. "He did a lot of good things. He was physical, played direct, got some opportunities on net. He has abilities out there with making plays and things like that, which he showed me tonight. But, were they the right plays at the right time, which is important."
Easton Cowan's take on readiness and Berube's praise

In Early September, Easton Cowan said he feels stronger and more confident after a focused offseason. He also thanked Berube for giving him support and advice during camp.

"I feel great out there," Cowan said before Camp, via TSN. "I’m definitely stronger, bigger and faster — it’s the best I’ve ever felt coming into camp."
And even coach Craig Berube praised his hockey IQ after Saturday's overtime loss in a preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings.

"I think he showed us enough that he is ready," Berube said. "I mean, he's got a motor on him. ... Like, he's just constant work & he's got a high IQ. I like him a lot."

The Maple Leafs believe Easton Cowan has strong potential to become a regular NHL player. So, like Treliving said, the focus will be to play him, not sit, as he continues his progress.

Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

