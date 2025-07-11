NHL trade rumors: Canadiens probing $50,000,000 Lightning forward to bolster top-six

The Montreal Canadiens are actively looking to bolster their top-six forward group with a particular focus on adding a second-line center or a high-end winger to complement their young core, including Nick Suzuki, Ivan Demidov, and Cole Caufield.

The Canadiens have shown interest in Jordan Kyrou, who has six years left on his contract with an $8.125 million AAV. However, the Blues’ asking price is reportedly a top-six center, which Montreal is also seeking, making a trade unlikely unless other assets align. Kyrou’s no-trade clause, which kicked in on July 1, adds complexity.

According to NHL insider Roger Hicks, one name reportedly on the Montreal Canadiens’ radar is Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli. The 26-year-old two-way center aligns with the skill set Montreal is seeking for their second-line center role.

Cirelli is currently signed to an eight-year, $50 million contract with the Bolts. He accumulated 59 points through 27 goals and 22 assists in 80 games last season.

Meanwhile, other potential trade targets for the Habs include Matthew Barzal, Ryan O'Reilly, and Mason McTavish. However, these are less likely due to high trade costs or lack of availability.

Sidney Crosby's former teammate weighs in on rumors linking him to Montreal Canadiens

There has been significant speculation surrounding Sidney Crosby and the Montreal Canadiens, with rumors suggesting that Crosby might be interested in joining the Canadiens after his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

However, according to Sidney Crosby’s former teammate, Tyler Kennedy, rumors linking Crosby to the Montreal Canadiens are unlikely to materialize. Kennedy suggests that Crosby’s loyalty to the Pittsburgh Penguins and his teammates makes it improbable for him to request a trade.

“It turns into a little bit of a mess where he wants out. But knowing Sid, knowing how loyal he is to the team, to his teammates. Sid, I don’t ever think, would ever bail on his team," Kennedy said.

“I don’t think Sid would jeopardize his reputation to go play for a team for a year or two. I don’t think it’s worth it. He has too much of a legendary career with Pittsburgh to change it last minute and go with Montreal," he added.

Sidney Crosby, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2005 NHL draft, has been with them for two decades.

