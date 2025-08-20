NHL trade rumors: Canucks have "cooled" off on Jack Roslovic pursuit, still "kicking tires" on adding a centre

The Vancouver Canucks were initially interested in signing unrestricted free agent forward Jack Roslovic.

Roslovic was seen as a potential fit for the Canucks’ need for a middle-six center or versatile forward, especially after trading Dakota Joshua to free up $3.25 million in cap space.

However, insider Thomas Drance of The Athletic reported that the Canucks had “cooled significantly” on pursuing Roslovic, as they did not see him or any remaining free agents as the solution to their need for a true second-line center.

"At this point, from what I can gather from senior club sources informed about the organization’s thinking on the matter, the Canucks have cooled significantly on the prospect of adding Roslovic as an unrestricted free agent at this point. Vancouver is still in the market to land a centre, but the trade market is viewed as a more likely and realistic route of addressing the club’s greatest remaining need," he wrote.

Thomas Drance @ThomasDrance Hearing the #Canucks have cooled off on pursuing late summer UFA Jack Roslovic. Club wants a full-time centre upgrade, and doesn’t see that player available in the UFA bargain bin. It’s going to take a trade. More in today’s notebook via @TheAthleticNHL:

Drance also mentioned that the Vancouver Canucks are actively exploring trade options to address their need for a credible middle-six center. The Canucks would be willing to execute a trade if it brought in a player fitting this role, even if the center leaned more toward a defensive style of play.

Jack Roslovic is coming off a 22-goal, 39-point season with the Carolina Hurricanes. Concerns about his fit as a full-time second-line center, defensive play, and contract demands were carefully evaluated before the Canucks decided not to pursue him.

Analyst reacts to Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes ranking among top defensemen

NHL analyst Matthew Sekers reacted to Canucks captain Quinn Hughes being ranked second among the league's top defensemen by NHL Network, behind Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar.

On the "Sekers and Price" podcast, Sekers suggested that Hughes' reduced ice time and Makar's additional Norris Trophy win were key factors in the ranking:

“NHL Network is out with its ranking of top Defensemen. Quinn Hughes comes in as number 2 after Cale Makar. I don't think that's any surprise after Hughes missed some time last season. Played through some injuries, not to mention Makar has another Norris Trophy win. Here’s what I will say is this year the rubber match between them.”

Quinn Hughes finished as the leading scorer for the Canucks last season, after notching 76 points through 16 goals and 60 assists in 68 games.

