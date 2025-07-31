NHL trade rumors: Columnist urges Oilers to trade for $66,000,000 Islanders goalie in exchange for Stuart Skinner

The Edmonton Oilers' goaltending tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard has been a topic of debate, with mixed opinions on whether they are sufficient to lead the team to a Stanley Cup.
Despite the organization expressing confidence in their tandem, concerns persist about their consistency and ability to perform in high-stakes playoff scenarios. Moreover, the Oilers are operating with limited salary cap space, which impacts their ability to make significant roster changes, including addressing their goaltending needs.
On "The Jason Gregor Show," senior columnist Mark Spector urged the Edmonton Oilers to trade Stuart Skinner for the New York Islanders' goaltender Ilya Sorokin. He emphasized that Sorokin's consistent performance for several years makes him a significant upgrade.
"Hey, trade him for Ilya Sorokin. Now we're talking, right? Bring in a guy who everybody in hockey would say to you, "This guy's better than Skinner, and this guy's got a bunch of years left." Now, let's talk. But don't be moving out Skinner and bringing in some guy who might be as good," Spector said (3:11 onwards).
Sorokin played 61 games, posting a 30-24-6 record, a 2.71 goals-against average (GAA), a .907 save percentage (SV%), and four shutouts. The 29-year-old netminder is currently signed to an eight-year, $66 million contract with the Islanders. The contract has an AAV of $8.5 million.
Stuart Skinner could be prime trade target for Oilers next season
According to The Athletic’s Allan Mitchell, Skinner holds significant value for the current Edmonton Oilers roster and in the trade market.
Mitchell suggests that Skinner could be included in a trade package to acquire an upgraded goaltender:
"Stuart Skinner has exceptional value, both to the current edition of the Oilers and on the open market. Skinner could be involved in a trade for a goalie upgrade. He would be part of the ask," wrote Mitchell
Skinner appeared in 51 games with a record of 26 wins, 18 losses, and 4 ties. He posted a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.81 and a save percentage (SV%) of .896 while recording three shutouts.
He posted a 7-8 record with a 2.99 GAA and .889 SV% over 15 starts in the playoffs.
