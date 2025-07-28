NHL trade rumors: Stuart Skinner, Vasily Podkolzin on Oilers trade block for potential upgrade deals

The Edmonton Oilers' major offseason overhaul included trading away Evander Kane and Viktor Arvidsson, and losing Corey Perry, Connor Brown, Jeff Skinner and John Klingberg in free agency.

On a positive note, they extended defenseman Evan Bouchard to a four-year/$42 million contract extension, and forward Trent Frederic to an eight-year/$30.5 million deal. They also re-signed Noah Philip and Kasperi Kapanen to one-year extensions.

The Athletic's Allan Mitchell floated 5 Edmonton Oilers players who are prime trade candidates in the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season, and No. 1 goaltender Stuart Skinner headlined the list, followed by Vasily Podkolzin and three other top prospects.

"Stuart Skinner has exceptional value, both to the current edition of the Oilers and on the open market. Skinner could be involved in a trade for a goalie upgrade. He would be part of the ask," wrote Mitchell.

Mitchell added that the 26-year-old goalie's $2.6 million AAV for next season, is great value-for-money deal for a starting goaltender, clubbed together with Skinner's experience of making deep playoff runs with Edmonton in recent years.

Winger Vasily Podkolzin was also named a trade candidate by Allan Mitchell. The 24-year-old winger played majority of his time on superstar Leon Draisaitl's line, and the duo logged an impressive 2.17 points per 60, with a 59 percent goal share, per Mitchell.

"If Podkolzin falters (to remain prodcutive), an NHL team may ask after him, and Bowman could cash in his young winger for help elsewhere," wrote Mitchell.

Mitchell also listed Matt Savoie, Beau Akey and Maxin Berezkin as potential Edmonton Oilers trade candidates.

Edmonton Oilers to extend defensemen Mattias Ekholm & Jake Walman, per team insider

According to Oilers insider Bob Stauffer, defensemen Mattias Ekholm and Jake Walman are all but confirmed to sign contract extensions with Edmonton. Both Ekholm and Walman will enter the final years of their respective contracts and are eligible to become an unrestricted free agents on July 1, 2026.

On the Oilers Now podcast, Stauffer revealed that the Oilers are looking to extend both defensemen.

"It wouldn’t surprise me if the Oilers extended Matthias Ekholm, maybe even this summer. Jake Walman is going to get extended too. You could pretty much bet on that .." said Stauffer.

Mattias Ekholm is on a four-year/$25 million contract carrying a $6,250,000 cap hit, and Jake Walman is on a three-year/$10.2 million contract with a $3.4 million cap hit.

If he decides to sign an extension with Edmonton, 36-year-old Ekholm will be downgraded to a cap lesser than $6,250,000. Walman, 30, will potentially expect a handsome increase in AAV from his current $3.4 million, owing to the NHL's growing team salary cap.

