NHL trade rumors: Elliotte Friedman reports Oilers inquired about $74,000,000 D-man's willingness to waive NMC

The Edmonton Oilers have reportedly approached several players with no-movement clauses (NMCs) in the offseason to gauge their willingness to waive them for potential trades, with defenseman Darnell Nurse being one of those players.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on his 32 Thoughts podcast, the Oilers asked Nurse if he would consider waiving his NMC, but the 30-year-old reportedly expressed no interest in leaving Edmonton.
Darnell Nurse is currently signed to an eight-year, $74 million deal with a cap hit of $9.25 million. His contract runs through the 2029-30 season and includes a full no-movement clause until the 2026-26 season, after which it transitions to a 10-team no-trade list.
"I think basically Edmonton went to a check with all their guys who had no trade clauses, who they would want to move and say, ‘Okay, how many of you are willing to go places?’ And (Viktor) Arvidson said he was, so he went," Friedman said via Edmonton Journal.
He added:
"But, you know, Nurse, I don’t think he wants to go anywhere. (Adam) Henrique, I’m not convinced he wants to go anywhere. So that’s kind of where it ended up. They made it clear they liked being part of something where they can win, and they decided to stay, as is their right."
The inquiry appears to stem from the Edmonton Oilers' need to manage their salary cap, especially with upcoming contract extensions for key players like Connor McDavid.
Nurse's cap hit has been a point of contention, particularly due to his inconsistent playoff performance despite a strong regular season. According to reports, his contract is viewed as a significant obstacle to roster flexibility, as an overpayment given his on-ice production.
How long has Darnell Nurse been with the Edmonton Oilers?
Nurse has been with the Edmonton Oilers since the club drafted him with the seventh overall pick in the 2013 NHL draft.
The veteran defenseman has played 11 seasons with the club, accumulating 300 points through 81 goals and 219 assists in 716 career games. He racked up 33 points through five goals and 28 assists last season.
In the playoffs, Nurse notched eight points through three goals and five assists in 22 games, with a plus-minus rating of +2.
