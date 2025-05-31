NHL trade rumors: Insider claims Canucks "will continue to entertain trade calls" on $92,800,000 star forward

NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that the Vancouver Canucks will continue to entertain trade calls for center Elias Pettersson.

Following a disappointing season, the Canucks are heading to a busy offseason due to salary cap constraints, coaching changes, and other factors, suggesting the team's roster may look significantly different next.

With only $14 million in cap space and several free agents to address, the Canucks will likely need to make tough calls. Elias Petterson's no-movement clause takes effect on July 1.

Pagnotta noted that Pettersson remains a trade target, with the Canucks open to discussions. The insider explained that the asking price for the 26-year-old has not changed significantly, meaning any team interested will need to offer a substantial package to acquire him from Vancouver.

"The 26-year-old centre will see his no-movement clause kick-in July 1 and the belief across the NHL is the Canucks will continue to entertain trade calls. It does not sound like the price tag has changed much, if at all, so a team will have to pay up to pry him out of B.C," Pagnotta wrote via The Fourth Period.

Pagnotta added that the Buffalo Sabres may consider pursuing him again, but they will not be the only team in the race.

"Do the Sabres take another swing? They surely won’t be the lone team to try."

Elias Pettersson experienced a decline in his performance this season, particularly after signing an eight-year, $92.8 million contract extension. He notched 45 points through 15 goals and 30 assists in 64 games.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks missed the postseason after finishing fourth in the West's wild-card standings with a 38-30-14 record.

Vancouver Canucks appoint Adam Foote as their new HC

Earlier this month, the Vancouver Canucks named Adam Foote as their new head coach for the upcoming season.

Foote, who has been an assistant coach for the team since 2023, replaced Rick Tocchet, who took the head coaching position with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Tocchet led the Canucks for two and a half seasons, achieving a record of 108-65-27 and securing one Pacific Division title.

