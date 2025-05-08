NHL trade rumors: Insider claims Flames may "entertain idea of trading" $27,300,000 D-man despite both parties desire to extend

NHL insider David Pagnotta has said that the Calgary Flames may trade defenseman Rasmus Andersson if no deal is reached soon.

On Wednesday, Pagnotta, in a video on X with rinkside reporter Kate Pettersen, explained that both Andersson and the team want to continue together.

"That's going to be the task (extension)," Pagnotta said (3:13). "And he (Andersson), as you said, has expressed his desire to stay. Craig Conroy, their general manager, has expressed his desire to keep him. But it's got to all work."

Andersson is signed to a six-year, $27.3 million contract with one year left. His cap hit is $4.55 million per season. Pagnotta mentioned that a possible extension could be worth $7-8 million per year, depending on the term.

"And you're probably looking at something a long term deal in the $7-8 billion range, perhaps even further north of that, depending on what the ultimate term is going to be," Pagnotta added.

Pagnotta mentioned that if the Flames and Andersson cannot agree on a contract before the draft, the team may consider trading him. He said that the Flames might trade Andersson close to the NHL draft in Los Angeles.

"If they can't figure things out by draft time, even though he has one year left, it sounds like they may entertain the idea of trading him around the draft in Los Angeles," Pagnotta said.

Pagnotta also mentioned that the management and Andersson’s representatives will take time to work on a long-term deal. The deal can only be signed on July 1, so the two sides will look to come to terms for a deal before that.

"They're going to take some time to hunker down, management, and the representation for Andersson," Pagnotta said (3:47). "... If they can't, don't be surprised to hear his name in and around the draft."

Rasmus Andersson's blue line presence will be needed for the struggling Flames

Rasmus Andersson played 81 games this season and was rested for the final game. He had a successful year individually, with 11 goals and 20 assists, while averaging 23:59 of ice time. He also had 196 blocked shots and 60 penalty minutes.

However, the Flames missed the playoffs for the third straight year, finishing fourth in the Pacific Division with 96 points, below the Edmonton Oilers. So, Andersson's presence on the blue line matters for the struggling Flames.

Their power play ranked 19th, while their penalty kill was 25th. The team made progress but still fell short, so the offseason could bring more changes.

