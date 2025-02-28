NHL trade rumors: Insider claims Maple Leafs, Oilers have called Canadiens for $13,600,000 forward and/or Jake Evans

As the March 7 NHL trade deadline approaches, two Montreal Canadiens forwards are garnering interest from around the league.

According to insider Pierre LeBrun, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers are among the teams that have contacted the Canadiens about Joel Armia and Jake Evans.

Armia, who carries a $13,600,000 contract through the 2024-25 season, has 24 points in 59 games. Meanwhile, Evans is a 28-year-old center who has 11 goals and 27 points this season. Both players are set to hit free agency at the end of the season.

Speaking on TSN's Insider Trading on Friday, Pierre LeBrun said:

“That certainly leads with Jake Evans, whom they have not been able to bridge the gap in contract talks, having checked on that situation again today, still a sizable gap there, so he's most likely getting dealt.”

The Canadiens have told interested teams they don’t feel pressure to deal either player. With a rebuild underway, Montreal has stockpiled draft picks and can afford to retain both veterans if offers don’t meet expectations.

“If you're not serious in your offers, we're happy to keep them. But among the teams that I believe have called Montreal on either Evans and/or Armia are - Winnipeg, Toronto, Edmonton, New Jersey and Minnesota, among others.” LeBrun added.

LeBrun previously reported that contract talks have stalled between Evans and Montreal, making a trade seem likely. Meanwhile, Armia said he has no interest in being traded.

Canadiens’ price tag on Jake Evans

The Montreal Canadiens have set the price for a potential Jake Evans trade. As per Pierre LeBrun, the Habs are looking for at least a second-round draft pick in return for Evans.

LeBrun on TSN's "Early Trading" Tuesday said:

"I don’t think they’re interested in getting a third-round pick or a fourth-round pick for Jake Evans. That doesn’t move the needle for them.”

“I think the low bar, the threshold, is a second-round pick for Montreal on a Jake Evans deal, so teams have to step up. They might as well just keep him right and try and stay in a playoff race.”

Montreal is currently outside of a playoff spot but still has a chance to make a push. However, if the right offer comes along, they appear willing to move the pending unrestricted free agent.

