NHL Trade Rumors: Insider claims Oilers, Canucks' race to sign Jake Guentzel far from over

The race for Jake Guentzel is heating up ahead of the NHL trade deadline, but the outcome remains uncertain according to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman.

With both the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers linked as top suitors for the Pittsburgh Penguins winger, Friedman claims neither team can feel confident they will win the Guentzel sweepstakes.

"I am kind of under the impression that Vancouver isn’t sure that they can win this race. I feel the same way for Edmonton," Friedman stated when speaking on TJMS, indicating a lack of clarity around which team leads the pack.

Expand Tweet

The Canucks had seemingly gained an advantage after reports emerged of their plan to flip newly-acquired center Elias Lindholm in a three-team deal to satisfy Pittsburgh's demands. However, Friedman's comments suggest Vancouver is uneasy about outbidding their rivals.

Meanwhile, the Oilers are in search of a top-six forward and have assets to make a compelling offer, but Friedman believes Edmonton also has doubts about landing Guentzel.

Despite Vancouver and Edmonton's uncertainty, Friedman relayed Pittsburgh's desire to finalize a deal today.

“I do think Pittsburgh wants to get this done today, but nothing is done until it’s done.”

With the rest of the day remaining, let’s see which team acquires the services of Guentzel.

Jake Guentzel speaks out on his potential exit from Pittsburgh

During an interview with Rob Rossi from The Athletic, Jake Guentzel openly talked about the challenges and emotional aspects that come with being traded.

"It's a lot more than you think it is," Jake Guentzel said.

"It's moving everything. You're changing your whole lifestyle. You're meeting a bunch of new people, and if you've got a family ... it's just a lot."

Guentzel also talked about adjustments that come with trades:

"Then you've got to go play hockey, right? There's a different system, different guys to learn how to play with, where to go eat."

Guentzel also expressed his particular dislike for switching gears:

“I don't like new gloves. That seems like a small thing, but I really don't like wearing new gloves.”

The Penguins next face the Washington Capitals tomorrow at PPG Paints Arena.