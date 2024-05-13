NHL Trade Rumors: Insider discloses $2,485,000 Arber Xhekaj's future in Montreal has been decided by Canadiens GM Kent Hughes

Arber Xhekaj has been the subject of trade rumors over the past year, with teams reaching out to Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes to inquire about the availability of the defenseman. According to NHL Insider David Pagnotta of "The Fourth Period," Hughes still holds firm on his decision not to trade Xhekaj.

Despite teams continuing to inquire about the 23-year-old's availability, the Canadiens GM has consistently declined their offers. It's clear that Hughes values Xhekaj as a "sturdy blueliner" and is not interested in parting ways with him.

However, Pagnotta also said that the Canadiens GM is open to the idea of trading other defensemen on the roster.

"As recent as this week, teams continue to ask the Montreal Canadiens about defenceman Arber Xhekaj, but Habs GM Kent Hughes keeps turning them away. Hughes isn’t interested in moving the sturdy blueliner but is open to moving some of his other young defencemen," Pagnotta said about Xhekaj in his latest "TFP" column

Arber Xhekaj underwent left shoulder surgery in the second week of April, raising concerns, especially since he had surgery on his right shoulder last season.

The 23-year-old defenseman is optimistic about his recovery and believes both shoulders will be stronger going forward. Xhekaj is coming off a three-year, $2,485,000 contract with the Habs, signed in 2021.

He will become a restricted free agent in July and the value of his next deal will depend on various factors, including performance, market demand, and negotiations.

Xhekaj finished the 2023–24 season with 10 points picked up through three goals and seven assists in 44 games.

Montreal Canadiens signed Arber Xhekaj's younger brother

Last month, the Canadiens signed forward Florian Xhekaj, the younger brother of Arber Xhekaj, to a three-year entry-level contract.

Florian Xhekaj played three games for the Laval Rockets of the AHL. He ended his OHL season with 34 goals and 65 points in 63 games with the Brantford Bulldogs. Furthermore, Xhekaj scored five points in six games.

Overall, the 19-year-old forward accumulated 90 points through 47 goals throughout his two-year stint in the OHL. He was drafted No. 101 overall by the Canadiens in the 2023 NHL draft.