NHL Trade Rumors: Insider floats potential Pierre-Luc Dubois, Darcy Kuemper deal

Insiders Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman discussed a potential trade involving Los Angeles Kings forward Pierre-Luc Dubois and Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper on the 32 Thoughts podcast.

"It’s interesting. I threw this in my Fries Blog on Sunday, there was one person from another team that I talked to — not LA, not Washington — who wondered if a Pierre-Luc Dubois, Darcy Kuemper deal would make some sense," Marek said on the podcast.

"Unless, again, the Los Angeles Kings are still committed to making this thing work."

Dubois was acquired by the Kings from the Winnipeg Jets in June, just before the 2023 NHL draft.

The Quebec native signed an eight-year, $68 million extension with Los Angeles, securing his future with the team till the 2030-31 season.

However, Dubois struggled in his first year with the Kings, posting just 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 82 games. It was a far cry from the production expected of a center earning $8.5 million against the salary cap.

In contrast, Gabe Vilardi managed an impressive 36 points (22 goals, 14 assists) in just 47 games with the Jets. He was one of the three players sent to Winnipeg in exchange for Dubois.

Dubois's performance has raised questions about whether the team might consider moving him if the right opportunity arises.

On the other side of the rumored deal is Darcy Kuemper, the Capitals' goaltender. He led the Colorado Avalanche to a Stanley Cup championship in 2022. Kuemper struggled this season with a goals-against average of 3.31 and a save percentage of .890.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan expressed confidence in the netminder's ability to bounce back next season.

As Friedman pointed out, Dubois' no-move clause does not kick in until July 1. It could provide a window of opportunity for the Kings to explore trade options if they feel a change is necessary.

The idea of a Dubois-Kuemper trade remains purely speculative at this point.

Jeff Marek explores the future of Pierre-Luc Dubois without a deal

In his recent blog post, Jeff Marek discussed the performance issues surrounding Pierre-Luc Dubois.

“This is Dubois’ third team where there have been significant performance issues and while he said last week he’d 'do anything to be better' it sounds like patience is already thin," Marek wrote on his blog.

"If nothing comes of all the buyout talk and he goes back to the Kings next season, does he do so not as a centre, but rather a winger?"

Marek ponders whether the Kings could receive a special buyout provision. He questions this discussion just one year into Dubois' eight-year deal.