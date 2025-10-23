  • home icon
  • NHL trade rumors: Insider links Canucks to $50,000,000 Flyers forward, to fill 2C void

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 23, 2025 01:41 GMT
NHL trade rumors: Insider links Canucks to $50,000,000 Flyers forward, to fill 2C void - Source: Imagn

The Vancouver Canucks could be looking to the trade market to fill a crucial void in their lineup. Specifically, Vancouver could target a current Pittsburgh Penguins forward to fit the bill.

That forward could be 33-year-old Kevin Hayes. The veteran center is in the final year of a seven-year, $50 million contract. The deal, originally signed with the Philadelphia Flyers, expires at the end of this season, making Hayes an interesting rental option.

The Canucks are off to a better-than-expected start this season, so it could make sense for the club to pursue a forward like Hayes. According to insider Frank Seravalli, adding Hayes could be the right move for Vancouver.

also-read-trending Trending
Seravalli’s comments, as stated on the Oct. 22 edition of Frankly Hockey, underscore the potential options for Vancouver. In addition to Hayes, Seravalli pointed out Alex Wennberg and Adam Gaudette of the San Jose Sharks, Ryan Poehling of the Anaheim Ducks and J.G. Pageau of the New York Islanders.

While no trade is imminent, at least as far as Seravalli is concerned, the Canucks could be kicking the tires on these and other potential second-line center options.

Chytil injury creates sense of urgency for Canucks

The Canucks’ search for a second-line center has kicked into overdrive following Filip Chytil’s injury. Chytil left Sunday’s tilt against the Washington Capitals after taking a massive hit from Tom Wilson.

Chytil needed help off the ice and did not return to the game. While he hasn’t confirmed his status, he likely sustained a concussion on the play. The 26-year-old has dealt with concussion issues in the past, making this an unfortunate setback.

Since the Canucks placed the former first-round pick on injured reserve, there’s an opening for another center. Currently, Aatu Raty has moved up the depth chart, but he may not stay there long if he can’t prove he’s ready for prime time.

The depth chart down the middle gets even thinner for Vancouver after Raty. Max Sasson and Nils Åman are slated as the third- and fourth-line centers, respectively. That’s why it makes sense for the club to be on the lookout for another veteran option, especially if Chytil misses an extended period.

Vancouver is currently tied with Seattle for second in the Pacific Division. That situation could prompt GM Patrik Allvin to make a proactive move to address a clear need moving forward.

Nestor Quixtan

