NHL Trade Rumors: Insider links Winnipeg Jets' Tyler Toffoli to division rivals

A Winnipeg Jets forward is drawing interest from several division rivals. NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reports several clubs are interested in Tyler Toffoli , in particular the Nashville Predators.

Toffoli is expected to test free agency this summer, as he is one of the most coveted names on the market.

The veteran winger should get plenty of interest from several clubs. He split the season between the New Jersey Devils and the Jets. In 61 games with the Devils, Toffoli notched 26 goals and 44 points.

He followed up his solid performance in Winnipeg, scoring seven goals and eleven points in 18 regular-season games. Toffoli added two goals in five contests this postseason.

As LeBrun reported on The Athletic, clubs like the Nashville Predators could use the services of a player like Toffoli. The Preds have cap space and could make a significant offer for the veteran goal scorer.

Toffoli could be a solid fit in the Preds’ top six, as the club needs more scoring beyond mainstays Filip Forsberg and Rayn O’Reilly.

In addition, the Predators could use a bump in their powerplay. Forsberg led the team with 14 powerplay markers, while O’Reilly was second with 13. Beyond that, top defenseman Roman Josi chipped in nine goals with the man advantage.

While Toffoli would make sense for the Predators, don’t expect the Winnipeg Jets to stand by and watch. The Jets will try to resign Toffoli despite a tight cap situation.

The Jets have their own scoring needs. So, hanging on to Toffoli will become a priority for the Winnipeg Jets this offseason.

Toffoli unsure about staying with the Winnipeg Jets

At the Jets end-of-year presser, several players, including Tyler Toffoli, addressed the media about their future plans.

While players like Dylan DeMelo manifested their desire to remain with the Winnipeg Jets, Tyler Toffoli didn’t seem as certain.

Toffoli stated, as per TSN:

"I mean, it’s one of those things where I feel like I’ve worked my way to an opportunity to see what’s next, and whatever happens, happens. It’s one of those things that you take it day by day. Obviously, things happened much quicker than I would have liked. We’ll see kind of what happens in the future."

Based on his remarks, Toffoli seems poised to test the free agent market. While he should get no shortage of interest from teams looking to add scoring to their top six, the Winnipeg Jets should remain the frontrunner to sign Toffoli to a new contract.

With Scott Arniel now taking over as the full-time head coach, Toffoli may feel compelled to stay a little longer in Winnipeg. The Jets will be looking to build on a largely successful campaign. A new coach and a full season from Toffoli could spell great things for the Jets in 2024-2025.