The NHL trade deadline is arriving in two days and we've witnessed rumors around Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun, with insiders suggesting he could be the next big name to be traded.

NHL insider David Pagnotta recently tweeted about the chatter surrounding Chychrun, indicating interest from teams such as the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Philadelphia Flyers.

"Some chatter around #GoSensGo Jakob Chychrun lately. As Tampa navigates D market, and still try to figure out Noah Hanifin, I believe they've also checked in on Chychrun. Some talk Philly may have too," Pagnotta tweeted

Jakob Chychrun was traded from the Arizona Coyotes to the Senators last season. The trade to Ottawa was initially seen as a move to strengthen the Senators' roster, with Chychrun expected to contribute to their push for playoff contention.

In his brief stint with Ottawa last season, Jakob Chychrun managed only five points in 12 games with a plus-minus of -1. This season, he has failed in defense with a plus-minus of -15 despite putting up better numbers with 31 points in 59 games. Meanwhile, the Senators have struggled significantly, with just 53 points and second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference.

Jakob Chychrun and team lost 4-2 to Flyers

Tyson Foerster's two-goal performance in 45 seconds, along with Felix Sandstrom's 24 saves in his season debut, led the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

Foerster's first goal broke a 1-1 tie. He later said:

"My head was down, and the puck was rolling a bit... I just shot it, and it was lucky to go by him."

His second goal came on a penalty shot, marking the Flyers' NHL-record fifth of the season.

Coach John Tortorella praised Foerster's defensive abilities:

"He’s done it all year long. ... He’s probably one of your best defensive players, too."

Foerster's remarkable rookie season includes nine goals in his last nine games, placing him among the top-scoring rookies in the league.

Sandstrom, called up from the AHL affiliate, impressed in his unexpected start, making key saves, including a crucial one in the final minute to secure the win. Sandstrom expressed his readiness for the challenge:

"I want to be someone who can make a difference here."

Philadelphia's Joel Farabee and Cam York also contributed, with Farabee emphasizing the team's confidence post-All-Star break:

"We have the confidence that we are still in this thing. ... Just playing meaningful games is really important to this group, especially to the guys who have been here for a long time."

The win ended the Flyers' losing streak against the Senators this season.